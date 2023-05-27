When summer rolls around, thoughts often go to destination vacations. Although there are a number of reasons I won't be packing my bags this summer, I can still travel through the pages of some new selections.
Glad I won't be hitting the beach with the first pick: “The Maias” by José Maria de Eça de Queirós, which clocks in at 600-plus pages. Based on its size, this Portuguese family saga will be best enjoyed in a comfortable chair in an air-conditioned room.
Set in Lisbon at the close of the 19th century, the novel focuses on Carlos Maia, heir to the family fortune whose goal of doing something useful with his life is at odds with his desire to enjoy a life of leisure.
Riding horses, visiting the theater, having affairs and reading novels, Carlos is living a summertime dream, aided by fellow dandy Ega.
Everything changes when Carlos falls in love — isn't that always the case?
Regarded as one of the best novels to come out of Portugal, the book, translated by Margaret Jull Costa, should also be a draw for valley residents, many of whom (myself included) have roots in the Iberian Pennisula.
Capturing a specific era of Portugal, the novel has drawn comparisons to "The Magnificent Ambersons" and "The Leopard," both of which were adapted into popular films. "The Maias" was adapted into a Brazilian miniseries in 2001 that unfortunately is not available to stream.
Luckily the book is available through the Kern County Library so check it out (once I've finished it).
Going back to that idea of escapist fiction, the next pick is the supernatural suspense novel “The Hacienda.”
Described as "'Mexican Gothic' meets 'Rebecca,'" this debut book by Isabel Cañas is set in the aftermath of the Mexican War of Independence.
When the Mexican government is overthrown, Beatriz loses her family home and her father, who is executed. She accepts a proposal from Don Rodolfo Solórzano, a handsome but mysterious man whose first wife died suddenly under suspicious circumstances.
She moves to Hacienda San Isidro but rather than refuge from political turmoil, she finds a house of secrets, full of strange symbols and voices with a superstitious cook and a skeptical sister-in-law.
Finding an ally in Padre Andrés, a young priest with some otherworldly skills, she searches for answers.
Stories with horror elements are especially entertaining to read in the heat of summer, when chilling elements remind you that the sun does not always shine and even when it does, danger may lurk around the next corner.
And speaking of horror, the final selection is “The Valancourt Book of World Horror Stories.”
Edited by James D. Jenkins and Ryan Cagle, this anthology has elements in common with both of the previous picks — the mystery and terror of "The Hacienda" and the international perspective of "Las Maias."
It's fascinating to learn what brings terror to the hearts of people around the world. Valancourt Books, an independent small press, was able to translate almost all of the stories with in-house translators and consulting with the authors.
Presented for the first time in English, these stories come from Romania, Sweden, Norway, South Africa, Catalonia, Senegal, Finland, Quebec and other points around the world.
The translations are engaging with openers like "Autumn had descended over Valdeceze like a heavy cloak falling on a pair of shoulders" from Michael Roch's Martinique-set three-part detective tale "The Illogical Investigations of Inspector Andre Desperine."
Perhaps this disturbing literary trip around the world will take some of the sting out of not traveling in real life.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
