In a previous edition of Bookshelf, writing about Marjane Satrapi’s “Persepolis,” I mentioned my near-categorical aversion to comics and how the medium has never really worked for me on a fundamental level. I realize now, with June’s pets theme, that I may have slightly overstated my antipathy for the format. Because growing up, I was maybe the world’s most insatiable juvenile collector of old “Peanuts” compendiums.
There really isn’t much I can add about the genius of Charles Schulz that hasn’t already been said. Anyone who knows anything about the “Peanuts” gang, even if they’ve only seen “A Charlie Brown Christmas” or “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” is well-acquainted with Schulz’s iconic art style, dry wit, profound capacity for pathos and occasional sharp commentary. (If you want to learn more about the man himself, the Schulz Museum and Research Center in his longtime home of Santa Rosa is excellent.)
But I can’t help but feel like the brand has been diluted in recent years. The “Peanuts” gang “rocked the vote” for the 2016 election. Snoopy and Woodstock, the series’ iconic “pets,” hawked life insurance for decades. (Granted, these characters have been in ads as long as they’ve existed — but for a long time, there were new strips coming out, too.) Blue Sky Studios even put out a grotesquely 3D-animated “Peanuts Movie” in 2015, and they showed the Little Red-Haired Girl as a character! That’s just blasphemous. My understanding is that the recent Apple TV+ specials are something of a return to form, but I think we could all stand to revisit the original comics.
My favorite “Peanuts” collections were always the themed compilations put out by Ballantine Books. As a sports fan, I always loved “Peanuts All-Stars,” possibly one of my most reread volumes, which includes strips that feature basketball, football, hockey (which Schulz grew up with in Minnesota) and tennis. But the best pick for this summer season is “Who’s on First, Charlie Brown,” which compiles the series’ baseball strips into one tome that features Charlie Brown at his most despondent and some of the the gang’s quintessential lovable-loser moments. Of course, there’s plenty of these that actually don’t have to do with sports: in keeping with the pets theme, how about “The Many Faces of Snoopy” or, if you particularly enjoy the dog’s take on Bulwer Lytton, “It Was a Dark and Stormy Night, Snoopy”?
Now, the sheer quantity of “Peanuts” content from its 50 years of existence (let’s not talk about what’s happened since) is such that you’re bound to find something palatable in any compilation, regardless of which subject or character you find most appealing. But I appreciate that the Ballantine ones do the sorting for me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.