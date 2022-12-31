Inevitably, January brings to mind New Year's resolutions and setting priorities.
Don't worry, there aren't any self-help books on this month's list. (Nothing wrong with those, but readers should determine for themselves what speaks most to them.)
We're starting 2023 with a look at some trailblazing women in very different arenas.
The first were literally blazing trails in the Old West, finding the opportunities afforded in a wild and sometimes lawless terrain.
For "Brave Hearted: The Women of the American West," author and historian Katie Hickman drew on letters, diaries and other accounts to separate the truth from larger-than-life tales of more than 50 intrepid women.
Although previous accounts of the West have focused on men, this account focuses on storied women such as Biddy Mason, a Mississippi slave who won her freedom in the courts of California and became a landowner, founding the First African Methodist Episcopal Church in Los Angeles; Narcissa Whitman, a Presbyterian missionary who became the first white woman to make the overland journey west across the Rocky Mountains in 1837; the half Cree, Marguerite McLoughlin, known as the "First Lady" of Washington's Fort Vancouver; Olive Oatman, a white woman adopted by the Mohave who later returned to society and was known for her facial tattoos.
The book also includes historical photos, maps and extensive footnotes and a bibliography in case readers want to dig even deeper.
Hollywood's history is rich with creative women who not only lit up the silver screen but made big moves behind the scenes.
Fans of TCM likely recognize the name Alicia Malone, a film reporter who hosts the TCM Imports segments, featuring global films on Sundays.
Along with discussing the films on air, she has explored the impact of women in the film industry in two books including "Backwards and in Heels: The Past, Present and Future of Women in Hollywood."
The title refers to the quote attributed to former Texas Gov. Ann Richards about how Ginger Rogers did even more work than dance partner Fred Astaire.
This is not an exhaustive rundown of power players but rather a guidebook introducing readers to the world of women in film. Malone highlights women in each era of American cinema whose stories illuminate the struggles others faced in the industry.
It can be read chronologically or you can skip around, learning about Alice Guy Blanche, considered the first female filmmaker; or early action hero Helen Holmes, who starred in the film serial "The Hazards of Helen" in which she played a railroad telegraph station operator who "fought crime on the side."
Filmmakers, performers and activists make up the "Present" of the book while the "Future" is a call to action to support creators and call out inequality where you see it, a good bit of advice for any field.
And, finally, for a bit of extra fun to kick off my 2023 reading list, consider Julia Reed's "But Mama Always Put Vodka in the Sangria: Adventures in Eating, Drinking, and Making Merry."
As the title implies, this is a work of socializing and entertaining, with recipes and recollections from Reed whose essays include some warranted name dropping and Southern sass.
Whether you whip up these hors d'oeuvres and shake up a pitcher of potent libations or not, these stories are enough to warm your heart during this dull, cold, post-holiday season.
