For this month’s installment of Bookshelf, I am here to recommend an exemplary reference book.
Scintillating, I know. Don’t worry, I’m not going to outline the pros and cons of my dictionary of choice (Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary, 11th Edition, if you must know). Believe me, I understand how impenetrable some of these books can be. I think I had to purchase The Chicago Manual of Style three different times in my academic career and was never called upon to use it once, thank goodness.
The best reference books to me are the most evocative ones, that appeal to the senses in one way or another: an old yearbook, a world history encyclopedia, a linguistic atlas. For me, the pinnacle of this category has always been The New Food Lover’s Companion.
I come from a culinary family, and so chances are that whenever I had some question about food growing up, my mom had no trouble answering it. But on the off chance she did — or just wanted more detail for our edification — she had a go-to reference in a special cookbook cabinet in the kitchen.
That was the second edition, as I recall, of Sharon Tyler Herbst’s tome, with a spoon, knife and fork on the cover all bundled together. In consulting this compendium — which The New York Times once called “as thick and as satisfying as a well-stuffed sandwich" — we would always find a little more information than we bargained for.
In the latest edition, co-written by Sharon’s husband Ron Herbst since her death, you might consult the “banana” entry for fruit-picking tips and find yourself instead learning about the Blue Java variety, “which has a blotchy, silvery-blue skin and tastes of ice cream,” or how the “strawberry-apple-flavored” Manzano “turns black when ready to eat.” Or you might get referred to the “plantain” entry and go down a whole other culinary rabbit hole.
I often find myself embroiled in long Wikipedia binges about regional cuisine to this day — I may even have once edited a page about Sammarinese food — and I think I owe that particular habit of mine to my formative experiences with The New Food Lover’s Companion. If you find yourself curious about food on a regular basis, and I think we all are to some degree, this is the book for you.
