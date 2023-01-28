When a publisher sends a book that's about one of your favorite topics — horror movies — how can you not bump it up to the top of the to-be-read list?
That's the case this month with "The Black Guy Dies First: Black Horror from Fodder to Oscar," which is a collaboration between academic Robin R. Means Coleman and movie critic Mark H. Harris.
Coleman, the author of "Horror Noire: Blacks in American Horror Films from the 1890s to Present," which was turned into a documentary in 2019, returns to familiar territory with Harris.
The book posits that the recent success of films like "Nope," "Get Out," "Candyman" (2021) and the HBO series "Lovecraft Country" is a credit to the filmmakers, writers and actors who paved the way, celebrating diversity in a genre that started to evolve in 1968.
Along with the titular trope, the book delves into Black religion in horror, Black horror stereotypes — including the Seductress, Sidekick and the Voice of Reason — and "woke" horror.
Due out Feb. 7, the book arrives in time for Black History Month.
It's not a huge leap from horror films to the violent fantasy of "Black Leopard, Red Wolf." Author Marlon James won the Booker Prize in 2015 for "A Brief History of Seven Killings," a novel about the attempted assassination of Bob Marley. For his next book, he weaved a fantastic tale inspired by African history and mythology.
It centers on the lonely hero Tracker who, true to his name, has a supernatural ability to locate people via their scent. Tasked with finding a missing boy, he assembles a motley crew including a shape-shifting hunter who can change into a leopard.
In discussing this Dark Star Trilogy, of which the second book, "Moon Witch, Spider King," was released last year, James said that some modern fantasy works go beyond the genre to mythmaking, trying to make sense of life's "nearly unanswerable questions."
A complex and engaging read, this epic 600-plus-page fantasy is a good read for the remaining winter nights.
This year will bring a number of literary adaptations to the screen, not the least of which will be "The Color Purple," which will be a version of the Broadway musical.
Alice Walker's 1982 novel was previously adapted for the big screen in 1985, receiving 11 Oscar nominations.
Having seen the movie, I had yet to read the book, an anomaly for this otherwise avid reader.
Told in a series of letters, the book follows the fortunes of two sisters, Celie and Nettie, who, while separated in their youth, find a way back to each other.
Despite being frequently banned, the book is highly regarded for its frank discussion of domestic and sexual abuse. For her work, Walker was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1983, becoming the first Black woman to do so.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.