Perhaps it's the journalist talking, but I was captivated reading about items that were set to be auctioned from Joan Didion's estate last month.

Hurricane lamps, blank notebooks, a pair of Celine sunglasses, the drop-leaf dining table where her husband, John Gregory Dunne, suffered his fatal heart attack — all personal effects that paint a picture of how the author "lived in her private space," as a director from the New York auction house Stair Galleries put it.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.