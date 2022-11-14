Perhaps it's the journalist talking, but I was captivated reading about items that were set to be auctioned from Joan Didion's estate last month.
Hurricane lamps, blank notebooks, a pair of Celine sunglasses, the drop-leaf dining table where her husband, John Gregory Dunne, suffered his fatal heart attack — all personal effects that paint a picture of how the author "lived in her private space," as a director from the New York auction house Stair Galleries put it.
Estate sales can offer a fascinating look into a person's life and Didion's is no exception. Along with sending me down a rabbit hole of exploring her collection and pondering what a mess my own estate might be (certainly not much to draw collectors), it was a great reminder that I had yet to pick up the book I bought after the writer died last December.
Not sure where to start in a journey of her work, I had picked up The Library of America "Didion: The 1960s & 70s," which compiles her debut novel, 1963's "Run River"; "Slouching Towards Bethlehem," a collection of her essays of the mid-1960s; "Play It As It Lays," chronicling the dark side of the Hollywood life; "A Book of Common Prayer," on the personal and political travails in the fictional Central American country of Boca Grande; and "The White Album," essays delving into the culture and politics of California. (There is also a LOA volume of her work from the 1980s and 1990s, but I did not buy the set.)
It is an embarrassment of riches that I bought nearly a year ago and promptly added to my TBR pile, which has only continued to grow.
Viewing the items of Didion's estate sale reminded me that books are of most value when enjoyed rather than gathering dust. So I jumped in with the essay "On Keeping a Notebook" from "Slouching," which should inspire me to also make use of my own stack of blank notebooks.
Also pulled from my pile was a novel from a contemporary of Didion's and fellow California chronicler Eve Babitz. But while the Didion collection is a hefty volume that could balance a glass of water, the memoir "Slow Days, Fast Company: The World, the Flesh, and L.A." was slim enough to slide into a messenger bag or even a purse. Its size, tempting for a distracted reader, was exactly what led to its temporary fate as it was misplaced when switching between handbags.
That's a reflection on the reader, not the author, whose writing easily evokes the hedonism of Los Angeles in the mid-1970s.
While some of her other works make great note of those notables who ran in the same circles as Babitz, much of "Fast Company" in this novel is not known beyond the piece. It's the destinations that are given starring roles, from Palm Springs and San Francisco even to Bakersfield.
The writer spent a "glorious Weekend in the wilds of Kern County" with the son of a grape grower who had recently returned home after teaching in England. Even in the ’70s, the city's smog was pervasive enough to color the sky such that the sunsets were "just heaven."
Readers may wistfully take in the description of the Kern River where "trees are knee-deep in water" and the Noriega Hotel, which she refers to as "The Nyreaga," where people arrive between 6:30 and 6:45 for dinner in which "people descend upon the tables in one fell swoop."
Both Didion and Babitz, who also died last December, were authors with unique voices depicting, in part, California as they experienced it. As a native Californian and writer by trade, picking up their work is a nice antidote to the doldrums of winter.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.