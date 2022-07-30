One of the challenges of being a young adult is trying to express genuine interest in whatever career path your friends have chosen to undertake right out of college. I know my own friends struggle with this — I have heard all of the possible pained, perfunctory responses from my peers when I rave about some entertaining college softball game I covered.
One book that made it momentarily easier for me to engage with my friends who are in law school was “One L,” which I referenced in a previous Bookshelf as a persuasive attempt at a gift from my lawyer aunt, but which turned out to be a quite compelling account of what it was like as a first-year law student (a “1L”) at Harvard in the 1970s. In an honest, compelling and periodically humorous narrative, Scott Turow touches on what have become archetypes of law school literature: the competitive students from diverse backgrounds united by common struggle, and the esoteric, intellectual professors pushing them to their limits. He shows all the gory details of the first-year rite of passage, from the first experiences with the dreaded Socratic method to the finishing touches on a term-long study guide.
Boosted, Turow believes, by an increased enthusiasm for the law in the United States during the Watergate scandal, “One L” took off and helped spur a literary career for Turow. It's ironic given that he left a role as an English lecturer at Stanford to enter Harvard Law, which informs the outsider perspective his narrator takes on throughout the book.
In the 2010 afterword to “One L,” Turow pondered how law school had changed in the 35 years since the book’s publication, having seen his daughter go through it in Michigan in the early 2000s. He concluded that Harvard, for its part, had become “kinder and gentler,” with more emphasis placed on students over professors. During his era, he said, it felt “like you were playing an unwinnable game of king of the hill, a pygmy versus intellectual giants.” Turow also notes the smaller section sizes, increased gender and ethnic diversity, and replacement of letter grades with a “high pass”/“pass”/“low pass” system.
But, he adds, law school still features many of the vices that plagued Turow and his compatriots, including its dependence on end-of-semester exams as a sole grading method, which he blames on a lack of resources.
And it’s this consistency that I used to connect with my friends in law school. (I think I even managed to survive the conversations without making any dated 1970s references.) Perhaps, with the proper preparation, you can too.
