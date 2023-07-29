Now in the dog days of summer, the time feels right to escape the heat with a trip to the beach.
Although my schedule will likely not allow for that getaway, I can still enjoy a much-needed respite by way of some beach reads.
This time around, we're going classic with some page-turners of yesteryear.
First up is one of the best-known tales of small-town scandal: "Peyton Place" by Grace Metalious. When working on what would become a massive bestseller, Metalious reportedly told her husband, George, she was setting it in "a composite of all small towns where ugliness rears its head, and where the people try to hide all the skeletons in their closets."
Set in the fictional town in New England, the 1956 novel centers primarily on three women trying to overcome their own challenges.
Constance MacKenzie is a shop owner and single mother with a secret struggling to raise her rebellious daughter, Allison, who wants to escape the confinements of the small town.
Allison is friends with Selena, whose problems are more immediate: her family lives in poverty under the thumb of an abusive stepfather.
Mixed in these main stories are a variety of other plot twists and interesting characters that left readers so eager for more, Metalious quickly penned a sequel "Return to Peyton Place" — just three years later. Although that book was panned, the property thrived as a blockbuster film in 1957 starring Lana Turner as Constance. There was also a film made of the sequel and a successful prime-time soap opera on ABC that helped launch the careers of Mia Farrow and Ryan O'Neal.
Today's readers may not be shocked by the kind of events that scandalized their counterparts in the 1950s but you can still count on the book being a gossipy good read.
A decade later, Jacqueline Susann knew how to push the envelope with her own bestseller "Valley of the Dolls." The success of the book focused on three young career women seeking fame and romance spawned its own big Hollywood production a year later starring Patty Duke, Barbara Parkins and Sharon Tate in her first major role.
Although Susann's novel is a great beach companion, the title I'm recommending is "Dolls! Dolls! Dolls!: Deep Inside Valley of the Dolls, the Most Beloved Bad Book and Movie of All Time" by Stephen Rebello.
In his engaging and well-researched book, Rebello digs deep into the making of the film, which was panned upon release despite its production pedigree, which included costume designer Travilla, legendary cinematographer William H. Daniels, a score by John Williams and music and songs by husband and wife team Andre and Dory Previn, whose relationship imploded after Andre's affair with Mia Farrow.
The book also follows the casting race to snag one of the three leads in the film. And although triple threat Judy Garland was originally cast as cutthroat Broadway diva Helen Lawson, she was later replaced by Susan Hayward — after her casting had the desired effect of boosting interest in the film.
What's great about a behind-the-scenes read is being able to go back to the film for a rewatch through the lens of fresh information. If you want to make a really groovy evening of it, also pick up "Beyond the Valley of the Dolls," a cinematic sequel in name only that is a real trip despite some of its outdated ideas.
Finally, we're headed to the 1980s for Shirley Conran's "Lace," a book that spawned a TV miniseries responsible for what TV Guide named the best line in television history in a 1993 issue celebrating the past 40 years of television. (Unfortunately the line isn't reprintable here.)
Although much ado was made of the 1984 ABC miniseries starring Phoebe Cates, Brooke Adams and Bess Armstrong, the 1982 book is even more salacious.
Inspired by Conran's experience and classmates at St. Paul's Girls' School in London, the novel follows four headstrong young women whose early romantic entanglements lead to a secret pact and a child given up for adoption. Now grown up and a controversial film star, that woman seeks out the four to force them to share the story of her birth.
World travels, war, high-powered careers — this book is full of drama and adventure.
Packaged by its publisher as "before 'Fifty Shades, there was 'Lace,'" the earlier work goes leaps and bounds beyond that pale shadow of a trilogy with an engaging plot to boot.
So whether you're beach-bound or poolside this summer, any of these books will be a fun way to pass the time. Just don't forget the sunscreen.
