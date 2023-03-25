After the thrill of the Oscars last month, I started thinking about the great book-versus-film debate. There's a case to be made for both superior films and novels, depending on the titles.
In the interest of focusing on the book side, given the focus of this column, the three novels to read this time are those whose adaptations are due out later this year.
First up is Frank Herbert's "Dune." The original series spans six books by Herbert followed by many more prequels and sequels by his son Brian and collaborator and science fiction author Kevin J. Anderson.
The original 1963 novel had already spawned a 1984 film adaptation and 2000 TV miniseries. Part two of the latest cinematic adaptation, which began in 2021, is due out in November.
This selection is actually a reread of the novel, which I first read in the early 2000s along with the next two sequels (I stopped when the story veered too far into the descendants of the protagonist Paul Atreides, later known as Muad'dib). The original work still draws me in with its world building, focused on an inhospitable desert planet home to the most valuable resource in the universe over which everyone is willing to kill to possess.
Having read more fantasy series than sci-fi, I would recommend the “Dune” universe as a good entree into the genre. Even if you don't continue into the myriad subsequent works, "Dune" is a fun, thought-provoking adventure.
Mystery fans may also be interested in picking up the lesser-known Agatha Christie mystery "Hallowe'en Party," which is being adapted into "A Haunting in Venice," set to be released in September.
Although the latest film adaptations of these Hercule Poirot tales by Kenneth Branagh have been a bit hit or miss (see last year's greatly disappointing "Death on the Nile"), this upcoming one may have something fresh from which to draw.
The book focuses on a young woman who announces she has witnessed a murder, although she only understood what happened after the fact. The teen is then found drowned in an apple-bobbing tub, leaving the famous detective to solve her murder among others.
This may not be one of the famed mystery writer's most highly regarded works, but I enjoy exploring an author's entire body of work whenever possible.
My final pick is a book that would stand on its own even without an imminent screen adaptation from Martin Scorsese.
"Killers of the Flower Moon" by journalist David Grann explores what is considered one of the most sinister crimes in American history.
Members of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma were among the richest people per capita in the world in the 1920s after oil was discovered beneath their land. Then these newly wealthy people started turning up dead by gunfire, poison and bombings.
As the death toll rose, including some of those investigating the murders, the FBI got involved only to bungle the case and rely on a former Texas Ranger and undercover team, including one of the only American Indian agents, to get to the bottom of the mystery.
Grann even adapted his bestseller, named one of the top 10 nonfiction books of 2017 by Time magazine, into a version for middle schoolers to bring this dark chapter of American history to a younger audience.
After reading this, I'll be ready for the film out later this year with newly minted Oscar winner Brendan Fraser along with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.
