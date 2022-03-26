For reasons I do not fully understand, the role of books in home decor can be a very touchy subject for some people. I was recently watching a Netflix show in which one of the characters had her books organized by color, was struck by the visual and decided to do some research on the trend. Almost immediately, I encountered social media posts calling the practice “pretty much a crime against humanity” and proclaiming, “America I am weeping.” Apparently this organizational schema devalues the books’ literary value in favor of their superficial aesthetics, or something.
Maybe the compromise here is to adorn one’s home with books that in fact exist primarily for their visuals — picture books, or as we might more generously call them, coffee table books. The concept of a book designated for ornamental use dates back to the 16th century but gained steam in the 1960s, and now you might find a low table piled with a houseplant encyclopedia, a pictorial compilation of dad jokes or a guide to something called “colorstrology.”
The first coffee table book to make a real impact on me, though, was Sports Illustrated’s “The Football Book,” originally published in 2005. As a kid getting into sports, I used to spend hours watching DVDs of old Super Bowls, committing to memory the names and legacies of players featured therein. “The Football Book” was the next step in my evolution, as it supplemented striking full-page images of legendary players and teams with short, memorable anecdotes. I remember one particular photo of Drew Brees lunging for the pylon, in the infield dirt at the hybrid football-baseball Oakland Coliseum, after catching a trick-play touchdown from LaDainian Tomlinson.
If this unique moment (Brees never caught another touchdown in his career) could have been captured in 2003, just months before I started watching the NFL, how much else could there be from the decades prior for me to learn about?
“The Football Book” got me swept up in the grandeur of football history. The others from this SI series (“The Basketball Book,” “The Baseball Book” and more) are equally striking and will be sure to captivate fans and non-fans alike — as long as they’re not inexplicably perturbed by judging books on their aesthetic merit.
