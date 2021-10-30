Nothing quite says fall like curling up with a good book. Here are a few picks that are fitting for the month of November.
“Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey
This memoir by actor Matthew McConaughey is a reflection of the last 50 years. McConaughey revisited old journal entries, poems and moments from his life to weave together the message for “Greenlights.” Through photos, short essays and handwritten notes, McConaughey helps everyone reflect on their own journeys and stories. The companion journal to the book is available for pre-order and will be released Dec. 7.
“This Just Speaks to Me” by Hoda Kotb
"Today" show anchor Hoda Kotb is an uplifting source of inspiration for viewers. She’s also found another medium in which to tell her stories. Her latest book, “This Just Speaks To Me,” released last year, is a collection of quotes with inspirational stories for each day. Read in one sitting or save for each morning to start the day with a dose of hope. This book will have you chuckling and tearing up and serves as a reminder to be thankful for each day.
— Shelby
“The Song of Wandering Aengus” by William Butler Yeats
Taking it back a couple of centuries, Yeats remains relevant in his style of poetry. His poem “The Song of Wandering Aengus” speaks of a man who found love and lost it but remains hopeful that he will find it again. With creative stanzas and vivid imagery, this poem has words that can make anyone feel nostalgic for a lost love, whether it really happened or not.
“The Crucible” by Arthur Miller
In time for the cooling weather, Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible” is a good read for reminding readers to be grateful to be living in a time where trying women for witchcraft is no more. Focusing on the reasoning behind how and why the trials came to be, Miller expands on the age-old literary question, ‘Who is the real monster?’ Exploring humanity and the question of morality, Miller brings his characters to life as they debate the definition of what is true, good and just.
— Lizette
