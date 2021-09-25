If you’re in the mood for a bit of fall magic or some spooky tales this month, like we are, here are a few suggestions for what to read in preparation for Halloween.

There are plenty of classics, like the stories of the monsters we all know and love, as well as a few newer ones from this century.

  • “The Complete Tales and Poems of Edgar Allan Poe”
  • “Practical Magic” by Alice Hoffman
  • “The Mysteries of Udolpho” by Ann Radcliffe
  • “Carrie” by Stephen King
  • “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley
  • “Something Wicked This Way Comes” by Ray Bradbury
  • “And Then There Were None” by Agatha Christie
  • “Dracula” by Bram Stoker
  • “The Classic Horror Stories” by H.P. Lovecraft
  • “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Here are a few for the kids to enjoy, too:

  • “The Berenstein Bears Trick or Treat” by Stan Berenstein
  • “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” by Charles M. Schultz
  • “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” by Alvin Schwartz
  • “What are Monsters Afraid of?: Funny Bedtime Stories to Help Kids Overcome their Fear of Monsters” by Carmen Parets Luque
  • “Hocus Pocus & the All-New Sequel” by A.W. Jantha