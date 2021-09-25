If you’re in the mood for a bit of fall magic or some spooky tales this month, like we are, here are a few suggestions for what to read in preparation for Halloween.
There are plenty of classics, like the stories of the monsters we all know and love, as well as a few newer ones from this century.
- “The Complete Tales and Poems of Edgar Allan Poe”
- “Practical Magic” by Alice Hoffman
- “The Mysteries of Udolpho” by Ann Radcliffe
- “Carrie” by Stephen King
- “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley
- “Something Wicked This Way Comes” by Ray Bradbury
- “And Then There Were None” by Agatha Christie
- “Dracula” by Bram Stoker
- “The Classic Horror Stories” by H.P. Lovecraft
- “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Here are a few for the kids to enjoy, too:
- “The Berenstein Bears Trick or Treat” by Stan Berenstein
- “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” by Charles M. Schultz
- “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” by Alvin Schwartz
- “What are Monsters Afraid of?: Funny Bedtime Stories to Help Kids Overcome their Fear of Monsters” by Carmen Parets Luque
- “Hocus Pocus & the All-New Sequel” by A.W. Jantha
