In her 136-page book, “Sojourns: 100 Trails of Enlightenment Inspired by the California Central Coast,” Jill Thayer transports readers to a coastal refuge. A reader can almost feel the salt in the air. They can envision the familiar Bakersfield faces they always encounter, when strolling along the streets or beaches in such cities as Pismo, Avila and Cambria.

The Central Coast is a popular haunt, when temperatures in the inland valley reach the triple digits and residents are begging for relief. There is no doubt that Bakersfield has a long love affair with the Central Coast. And people are willing to drive two-plus hours to get there.