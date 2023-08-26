In her 136-page book, “Sojourns: 100 Trails of Enlightenment Inspired by the California Central Coast,” Jill Thayer transports readers to a coastal refuge. A reader can almost feel the salt in the air. They can envision the familiar Bakersfield faces they always encounter, when strolling along the streets or beaches in such cities as Pismo, Avila and Cambria.
The Central Coast is a popular haunt, when temperatures in the inland valley reach the triple digits and residents are begging for relief. There is no doubt that Bakersfield has a long love affair with the Central Coast. And people are willing to drive two-plus hours to get there.
Thayer’s book soothes that yearning by providing a brief respite from “but, it’s a dry heat” Bakersfield.
“There is nothing more exhilarating than a walk in the forest. Discovering new trails that lead through aromatic groves of cypress, eucalyptus, and pine,” Thayer writes in the preface of her book. “Walking the trails is a daily ritual for many on the Central California Coast. For me, each path is a new adventure that inspires and renews my appreciation of our natural environment.”
Thayer, who was a fixture for years in Bakersfield’s art scene and operated a gallery at the Fox Theater, now lives on the Central Coast.
“I began walking the trails of the region almost daily a few years ago,” she writes. “The coastal environment offers an abundance of trails for all ages and skill levels. It is here that I think, dream and reconnect, away from the deadlines and rigors of life.”
Early on, Thayer stumbled onto a few trails during her commutes along the coast. Eventually she began asking colleagues for recommendations that led her to off-the-beaten path trails. She also was guided by such apps as AllTrails and HikingProject — sources she lists with others in her “Sojourns” book.
“I had no idea of the hundreds of trails in the region!” she writes. “Every trail offers a new source of discovery, with twists and turns that await one’s engagement and immersion in the natural world.”
“I generally get away for about an hour, which fits into my schedule. A quick walk, or slow and steady hike elevates my mood and provides a welcome change of scenery and an ‘attitude adjustment,’ as my mother would say.”
Thayer, who is an artist, educator, curator, art historian, marketing strategist, podcaster and writer, also became a photographer.
“When I started to walk the trails, my intent was not only to discover new paths, but to photograph them, as well,” she writes.
Using her iPhone, rather than a bulky camera, Thayer captures the images featured in her book.
“Each night, when I returned from a hike, I posted the images on social media,” she writes. “It became a form of journaling and a quest in self-discovery.”
Soon, friends encouraged her to write a book. Instead, she turned some of the images into postcards and designed a website entitled “Sojourns – Trails of Inspiration.” (studios.jillthayer.com) The postcards developed a following and she began selling them through stores along the Central Coast.
After amassing more than 300,000 images, she decided to select a few to be featured in her book, “Sojourns: 100 Trails of Enlightenment Inspired by the California Central Coast.” Scattered among her photographs are inspiring quotes and information to guide readers to trail locations. The book is organized into three sections — Part 1, Sand and Sea; Part 2, Earth and Sky; and Part 3, Trails of the Region. The images highlight familiar trails and an abundance of surprising ones.
If you are looking for a lot of deep thoughts and thick text in Thayer’s “Sojourns: 100 Trails of Enlightenment,” you won’t find it. But if you yearn for memories of cooling breezes on a hot day, or have a desire to remotely experience the beloved Central Coast, you won’t be disappointed.
Published April 17, 2023. Available on Amazon for $43.13 hardcover and $2.99 Kindle.
About Jill Thayer
A native of Sacramento, Jill Thayer moved to Bakersfield in 1969, when her civil engineer father, William G. Thayer, was transferred to help build the California Aqueduct.
A graduate of North High School, Thayer earned an associate of arts degree in studio and graphic design from Bakersfield College, a bachelor of arts degree in fine art and marketing, and a master’s degree from California State University, Bakersfield. Her graduate art studies also included attendance at Santa Reparata Grafic Arte Centre and Drake University European Campus in Florence, Italy.
She received a doctorate degree in cultural/museum studies from the Claremont Graduate University. As a Ph.D. student, she was accepted into a transdisciplinary program studying global strategy and trade at St. Peter’s College, University of Oxford, England.
A principal of Jill Thayer Associates, a design and marketing firm, Thayer has produced award-winning print and web designs for regional and global companies for more than three decades. She also is an associate professor at several colleges and universities and lectures through online programs.
She is the host of “The Art of Life with Dr. Jill Thayer,” a weekly podcast produced by Voice of Paso Internet Radio, and has her own podcast, “The Art of Hearst Castle.” See jillthayer.com/podcasts.
From 1994 to 2009 she operated Jill Thayer Galleries in Bakersfield’s Fox Theater.
