If there is no better friend than a sister, then the relationship is even more special when it comes to being a sister city.
And although the pandemic required the Bakersfield Sister City program to find new ways to connect with its sister cities, it has found its way back into the swing of things this year, hosting visitors in March and sending a delegation to visit two cities in May.
Planning the March visit from the Wakayama Children's Choir was easy since Bakersfield and the Japanese city have had the longest relationship since 1961.
"Because we've been friends with Wakayama for so long, we have open communication," said Susan Stone, Wakayama co-chair for the program. "Hayashi (Hideaki Hayashi) or Henry as he's called over here, we're in constant communication with him and a Wakayama English-speaking interpreter to help plan."
Stone organized the Japan portion of the Bakersfield delegation's trip in May, which was a delayed celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Sister City affiliation between Wakayama and Bakersfield. (The date was celebrated virtually in 2021.)
Anniversary festivities included a performance of gagaku, traditional Japanese court music and dance, and a video tribute for three program members — Dave Urner, Leland Luttrell and Kazuko "Tina" Skaer — who died last year.
When inclement weather caused the cancellation of the 401st Wakamatsuri festival and parade, the group was able to visit Wakayama Castle Museum and two Shinto shrines including Awashima, which is famous for its enormous collection of dolls.
The delegation, led by board president Regina Pryor, also visited South Korea in a trip organized by Bucheon committee chair Paul Cha.
Activities included a visit to the Bucheon Comic Museum and attending the opening ceremony of the Boksagol Arts Festival. Kim Man-Soo, mayor of Bucheon, also bestowed honorary citizenship upon Pryor in a ceremony.
Sharing experiences and embracing cultures is a primary goal of the program established by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956.
After Bakersfield began its program with Wakayama in 1961, it continued to grow adding Cixi, China, in 1996; Santiago de Queretaro, Mexico, in 2005, Bucheon in 2006; and Amritsar, India, in 2011.
Minsk, Belarus, was also added as a sister city in 1995 but due to the political climate there, the last exchange was in 1999 and the relationship is currently inactive.
Bakersfield is ready to officially add another sister to the family having initiated talks with Saint-Jean-de-Luz, France, in 2019. Efforts were slowed by the death of the current mayor before the pandemic but are now getting back on track, Pryor said.
"We are back in contact," she said. "It's been very good. We've been talking to them."
Plans also continue for further exchanges starting in late July when 10 Bakersfield students will travel to Bucheon — along with youth from Bucheon's other sister cities in Korea, Japan, China and France — for the Bucheon International Homestay Program. Each Bakersfield student will then host a youth visitor from Bucheon in January.
Also in discussion is a delegation visit to Amritsar this fall and a youth ambassadors trip to Wakayama in June 2024.
Both Stone and Pryor are excited about where the program is going and encourage those interested in helping Bakersfield support these international cultural ties to learn more.
Residents can become program members, joining city committees and helping plan homestays, delegation visits and events.
Those who are interested in membership can visit bakersfieldsistercity.org for more information or to fill out the form. Membership dues start at $25 for individuals and $100 for businesses.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
