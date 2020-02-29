For Bakersfield native Rachel Magnus, it took traveling to the other side of the globe to discover her true path.
Although she had taken an art appreciation class at Bakersfield College before traveling abroad, it had never occurred to her that it could be a career. After spending time in both Italy and France, visiting several museums along the way, she had an epiphany.
“Walking through a gallery in Rome, (I realized that) art had this incredible ability to document not just history but the human experience,” said Magnus. “(That’s when I) realized that’s what I wanted to do.”
After returning to school, she declared her major as art history and earned a bachelor’s degree from CSU Bakersfield. She began working for the Bakersfield Museum of Art as an intern in 2011, eventually becoming its curator in 2015. Now in her ninth year, Magnus is as passionate as ever.
“Once I had the opportunity to work at the museum, I realized how inspired I was about educating the community,” said Magnus. “It encapsulated everything I wanted to do. I’m very passionate about making sure Bakersfield has a living and thriving creative community.”
Art has a way of transcending cultures and socioeconomic backgrounds. It’s an equalizer, because anyone can come into the gallery.
“(It’s) a very activated space, (and is) very vital to a growing, thriving community,” said Magnus. “We open the door through the arts, but it becomes more than that. We partner with different groups in the community that might not know there’s a museum but come in for a supplemental program. We create a space for people to embrace the arts and have a good time.”
Magnus’ main role is program development, which entails planning and installing exhibits. She works with artists, gallerists and other institutions to develop exhibits for the museum.
There are many elements to consider when choosing which works will be shown. Magnus looks for pieces that best represent an artist’s career, as well as what will tell the best story.
“What I love most is actually thinking about the layout and activation of a gallery space,” said Magnus. “Visually laying it out, but also telling a story.”
Their current exhibit, “One Night in California, Contemporary Nocturnes,” runs through April. The group show features over 20 California artists who created their interpretation of one night in California.
“Nocturne painting has been around since caveman days,” said Magnus. “It’s a very historical genre, now interpreted through a contemporary lens. Specifically, it’s how this genre has been interpreted by artists living and working in California.”
Magnus was also integral in creating the Art After Dark program, now in its fifth year, aimed at attracting young professionals, a demographic that had been largely missing from the museum scene before. The recurring event is held the last Thursday of each month and features a different theme each time, incorporating food and drinks from local eateries, as well as live music and an art project.
For Magnus, art is a means for not only learning about history but how it relates to us on a personal level.
“Art tells us how people felt about certain periods,” said Magnus. “It’s an intersection of not just names and dates, but the personal experience — an avenue to understand different cultures. I love that part of my job. I’m often allowed to have conversations about difficult topics, to put a lot of different perspectives in the same room, but through art we’re able to start those conversations.” ￼￼
