When it comes to makeup, Anniessa Burke has quite the expansive portfolio: She’s made herself look like a monster on her Instagram account, prepped celebrities for red carpets, assisted in teaching theater and special effects makeup for the Theater Department at Cal State Long Beach and served as an artist for makeup brands.
But nothing compares to getting to know brides and helping them get ready for one of the most important days of their lives. It’s why Burke, 25, from Southern California, has decided to set up shop in her husband’s hometown and open a studio space of her own.
Blend Brûlée, located at 1811 20th St., opened its doors to brides-to-be and others looking for makeup, hairstyling and microblading services on Nov. 1. Drawing inspiration from the iconic French dessert, Burke hopes to give Bakersfield a taste of what she can do and keep customers coming back for more.
“I always loved doing bridal makeup and special events,” Burke said. “There’s more of a personal connection when I get to work with the every day woman because I’m impacting their event, I’m part of making that memory that’s going to last forever for them.”
Burke has been in the beauty industry for more than seven years, serving Los Angeles and Orange counties. She got her start juggling college, beauty school and working at Blushington makeup salon in West Hollywood where she served celebrity clients, including stars seen on “American Horror Story,” “The Vampire Diaries” and “The Bachelor,” as well as many influencers in the industry. She also worked as an artist for brands such as The Gypsy Shrine and Lemonhead LA, not to mention having her makeup and hairstyling skills featured in magazines.
Some time later, Burke decided she wanted to connect with people’s heart and soul. After getting a taste of helping bridal clients get ready for their big day at Blushington in Newport Beach, she launched a mobile bridal service with a team of four assistants, helping women in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. Now, she and her husband have moved to Bakersfield, and she’s ready to get to know the people of the Central Valley
Burke will provide bridal hair and makeup in the studio as well as on location to make it easier for busy brides. Her studio space, located in the historic Jastro House, also has a bed available for microblading, which is a semi-permanent cosmetic tattoo that results in realistic-looking brow hairs that don’t wash off.
Also available is Burke’s very own product line, stocked with eyelashes, serums, moisturizers and masks. She’s also developing a brow serum and lip plumper.
“When you come in here, you’re going to be taken care of. I’ve thought of everything, not only what you’re going to need on your big day, but everything leading up to. That’s what the skincare is about, the lashes, the brushes,” she explained. “I want people to have the experience from beginning to end and then take the experience home with them.”
For more information, visit https://www.blendbrulee.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.