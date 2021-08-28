Simple is my favorite way to go when it comes to working in the kitchen. If you’re looking for a light dessert paired with juicy and refreshing fruit while the nights are still warmer, you can’t get much more simple than this fruit dip recipe.
Ingredients
1 8-ounce package cream cheese, room temperature
1 7-ounce container marshmallow creme
1 container of Cool Whip
This fruit dip recipe is super easy to make and is perfect for moments when you’re scrambling to bring something to a get-together.
Once the cream cheese is at a good temperature and easier to work with, beat the cream cheese for about three minutes with an electric mixer, or by hand, if you prefer. I like to use a fork and really knead the cream cheese to ensure a creamy consistency for the dip.
Next, pour into a bowl and fold in the marshmallow creme, as well as the Cool Whip, with a spatula.
Once all of the ingredients are perfectly blended, you can refrigerate the dip for a couple of hours before serving.
Take your pick on any fruit your heart desires as it all pairs well with the dip. My favorites are strawberries, bananas, grapes and apples. Watermelon is delicious, too, but tends to make the dip a bit watery.
If you’re going to a party, dress it up a little with a fancy platter and arrange the fruit in a fun way.
That’s all there is to it!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.