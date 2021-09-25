“Pumpkin spice and everything nice” should be the motto for the month. At least according to the calendar, fall began at the end of September, and in our book, that means one thing: pumpkin spice is here.
We have you covered for all of the places where you must stop for all things pumpkin.
Cloud 9
Cloud 9 has created its own version of the pumpkin spice latte, or “PSL,” for those in the know. The Cloud 9 version of the hot beverage is called the Harvest Pumpkin latte.
The latte includes a double-shot of espresso, the customer’s choice of milk, and fresh house-made pumpkin syrup.
Also on the menu is the Caramel Blondie Latte.
These seasonal drinks have been available since Sept. 13.
Cloud 9 is located at 5060 California Ave., Suite 130 (located in the Stockdale Tower Executive Office). Hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon; and closed Sundays.
Visit the website for more information: https://cloud9coffeeco.com/
Smith’s Bakery
Smith’s Bakery has been a staple in Bakersfield since 1945, and has been part of many celebrations and gatherings. The fall season is no different.
When Smith’s Bakery thinks of fall, its bakers and owner think of the leaves, the fun of Halloween and the hope and prayers of Thanksgiving.
“Our fall baked goods will include the flavors and colors of the season. From pumpkin pies, and spice cakes to special variety doughnuts and cookies designed by our decorators to enhance the fall holiday spirits,” said Jim Balmain, Smith’s Bakery owner.
The original Smith’s Bakery is located at 2808 Union Ave. Bakery hours are Monday through Saturday, 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visit the website for more information, including complete location listings: https://www.smithsbakeries.com/.
Sweet Surrender
There is no shortage of pumpkin flavoring at Sweet Surrender. The usual items will start in October with favorites including pumpkin cheesecake, pumpkin bars, pumpkin rolls, pumpkin cheesecake cupcakes and pumpkin crumble pies.
The pumpkin chocolate chip cookies are the No. 1 seller, and Stephanie Thomas, the boutique manager, who noted the bakery “cannot keep them in stock” and runs out of them daily.
If you like your pumpkin flavoring in beverage form, the bakery and café will also have pumpkin spice lattes — hot or iced.
To ensure customers get the desired items, ordering ahead of time is recommended. Items are still available to purchase in the store on a drop-in basis. They do their best to keep items stocked because they know this is an important time of year.
Sweet Surrender is located at 6439 Ming Ave. Store/bakery hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
Visit the website for more information: https://www.sweetsurrenderbakery.com/.
Happy Jack’s Pie ‘n’ Burger
You can’t go wrong with a slice of good, traditional pumpkin pie, and Happy Jack’s Pie ‘n’ Burger has been serving it for 45 years.
While they can’t share their famous recipe, owner Frances Rosales said she does recommend that, due to the staff shortage, customers should order at least two days in advance, as pies go quickly. Otherwise, customers must take their chances when they arrive at the diner. Rosales’ husband and fellow owner, Ruben, bakes the delicious pies.
Happy Jack’s is located at 1800 20th St. Diner hours are currently 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Visit the website for more information: http://restaurantsnapshot.com/HappyJacks/.
24th Street Café
At the 24th Street Café, pumpkin is celebrated year-round with pumpkin pancakes. The fluffy pumpkin pancakes are topped with pecan brown sugar butter and are perfectly finished off with maple syrup, if you choose.
The diner and its pancakes were showcased on an episode of Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” in season 22, and continue to be a favorite among locals and visitors alike.
24th Street Café is located at 1415 24th St. Café hours are 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., daily.
Visit the website for more information on menu items: https://24thstreetcafe.com/.
Don’t miss out on these heavenly pumpkin treats, just in time for this wonderful time of year.
