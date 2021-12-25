Oftentimes when we think of comfort food to warm us up on a cold, winter evening, hearty options are aplenty, like chicken pot pie or a homemade chili — but healthy isn’t always the first thing that comes to mind.
Heather Lancaster, who runs HeatherHomemade.com, slightly adapted this Lentil Soup with Sausage, Chard and Garlic Oil from an original recipe by smittenkitchen.com, a New York-based food blog.
It offers a warm, healthy, hearty option that will fill you up and keep you warm, whether you’re braving a Nor'easter storm or a cold Kern County winter’s eve. It serves about six people — depending on their appetites, of course!
Ingredients
Soup
- 1/4 cup olive oil (or enough to coat bottom of pan)
- 2 large links of sweet or hot Italian sausage, casings removed
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 2 celery stalks, diced
- 2 medium carrots, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- Kosher salt
- Crushed red pepper flakes, to taste (optional)
- 1 cup brown lentils, sorted and rinsed
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes
- 6 cups water
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 3 to 4 cups shredded or thinly ribboned Swiss chard leaves
- Grated Pecorino Romano cheese
Garlic oil
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, sliced
What to do
For the soup, heat olive oil in a large pot on medium heat.
When hot, add the sausage, breaking it up to bite size pieces with a wooden spoon until it starts to brown, about five minutes.
Add the onion, celery, carrots, garlic, a pinch of salt, red pepper flakes to taste (if using).
Cook vegetables with sausage to soften a bit, about five minutes.
Add the lentils, bay leaves, tomatoes, water (6 cups is, conveniently, a little less than 2 empty 28-ounce cans, so you can get any tomato pulp you missed), more salt and black pepper to taste.
Bring to a simmer and allow to cook until the lentils are tender, about 40 minutes. Add more water, if the soup becomes too thick.
When the lentils are cooked, add the chard and cook until the leaves are tender, just a few minutes more. Discard the bay leaves.
To make the garlic oil, add the olive oil and garlic to a small skillet over medium heat until the garlic softens and hisses. Drizzle the oil over soup bowls, top with fresh Romano and serve!
The leftovers will keep for several days in the fridge.
