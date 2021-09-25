Years ago when blogs were still new, I read fashion designer and lifestyle guru Lauren Conrad’s blog religiously. In 2011, I stumbled upon a recipe that a fellow reader posted. It was called “Laura’s Soft Pumpkin Cookies.” That particular blog post doesn’t exist anymore, but the recipe lives on.
I made these once for a friend's get-together on a Friday night, and they became a go-to for festive occasions and potluck dinners. It’s a simple, but tempting treat for this season, and although they are pumpkin flavored, the butterscotch chips break up the spice.
If you’re already in the pumpkin season mode, this is a great way to break into the festiveness of fall.
Here’s what you need to know!
Ingredients:
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp. of vanilla
- 1 (15 ounce) canned pumpkin
- 2 cups of flour
- 1 tsp. of baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. of salt
- 10 ounces of butterscotch chips
- 1/2 cup of butter
- 1 1/4 cups of sugar
Instructions:
- Cream together: butter, sugar
- Add: egg, vanilla, canned pumpkin (I used Pumpkin Puree)
- Sift together: flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt
- Add butterscotch chips and mix until just incorporated
- Portion dough using a tablespoon onto an ungreased cookie sheet
- Bake at 375 degrees for 10-12 minutes
Happy fall, y'all!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.