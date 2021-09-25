Pumpkin cookies

These Soft Pumpkin Cookies are the perfect way to break in the pumpkin spice season. Read the full recipe to enjoy for yourself! 

 Shelby Parker / Bakersfield Life

Years ago when blogs were still new, I read fashion designer and lifestyle guru Lauren Conrad’s blog religiously. In 2011, I stumbled upon a recipe that a fellow reader posted. It was called “Laura’s Soft Pumpkin Cookies.” That particular blog post doesn’t exist anymore, but the recipe lives on.

I made these once for a friend's get-together on a Friday night, and they became a go-to for festive occasions and potluck dinners. It’s a simple, but tempting treat for this season, and although they are pumpkin flavored, the butterscotch chips break up the spice.

If you’re already in the pumpkin season mode, this is a great way to break into the festiveness of fall.

Here’s what you need to know! 

Ingredients:

  • 1 egg
  • 1 tsp. of vanilla
  • 1 (15 ounce) canned pumpkin
  • 2 cups of flour
  • 1 tsp. of baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp. of salt
  • 10 ounces of butterscotch chips
  • 1/2 cup of butter
  • 1 1/4 cups of sugar

Instructions:

  • Cream together: butter, sugar
  • Add: egg, vanilla, canned pumpkin (I used Pumpkin Puree)
  • Sift together: flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt
  • Add butterscotch chips and mix until just incorporated
  • Portion dough using a tablespoon onto an ungreased cookie sheet
  • Bake at 375 degrees for 10-12 minutes

Happy fall, y'all! 