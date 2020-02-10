Local food truck Fit and Grub offers both healthy and hearty options to get anyone through the 3p.m. slump. With a variety of options from bowls and burritos to sandwiches and quesadillas. One of their most popular items the asada burrito can be found under their fit menu as well as their grub menu. The fit low carb asada burrito remains healthy while also maintaining its flavor; containing carne asada, cheese, lettuce and sour cream. A combination of flavors settled nicely inside of a warm tortilla. Once you've had a fill of what Fit and Grub can offer wash it down with a thirst quenching strawberry lemonade; with more than just fruit flavors as it includes actual slices of strawberries. Whether a 16oz or a 24oz the cool and refreshing drink pairs well with the bold flavors of the low carb carne asada burrito.
