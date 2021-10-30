If there is one thing that runs through our minds come November, it’s how to spruce up our Thanksgiving leftover recipes. Yes, we have our classic turkey sandwiches for lunch, or a leftover casserole for dinner, but what about breakfast? Well, cranberry sauce can be a good base for a syrup to pour onto some fluffy pancakes and to help brace yourself for a Black Friday sale.
Ingredients:
½ cup of butter
1 can of cranberry sauce
1 cup of blueberries
1 cup of blackberries
½ cup of raspberries
½ cup of strawberries
1 tablespoon of sugar
What to do:
Melt the butter in a pan
Add: blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries
Mix on low to medium heat until the berries soften
Add: cranberry sauce can
Mix until the cranberry sauce is no longer gelatinous
Add: sugar and mix it until it dissolves
Let it simmer for a minute or two, then take it off the flame and let it sit until it reaches preferred temperature
Pour onto your pancakes and enjoy
