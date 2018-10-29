Simple, fresh ingredients often make the best dishes. The pad thai served at Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar is the recipe of head chef Preeda Piamfa’s mother. This recipe is more than 75 years old. When his mother was a teen, she opened a store in Thailand that only served this dish – that’s how good it is.
Annually, Preeda heads home to Thailand to attend Thai and fusion cuisine refresher courses to bring the latest in Thai flavors to the Bakersfield food scene. This year, his efforts were recognized by being voted “Best Chef” in Kern County. Thin rice noodles with eggs are complemented by a delicious sauce for the base. Served with shrimp, shredded carrots, red cabbage, bean sprouts and crushed peanuts, it’s a flavor and texture medley. Don’t forget to squeeze some lime juice on there for an extra zip. You’ll be coming back for more.
