Let’s be honest: Ice cream is good any time of the year.
But summer is when it really becomes your best friend. Closing out a late Sunday lunch at The BLVD! is the blondie sundae, a warm blondie brownie (think chocolate chip cookie in brownie form), maple cream sauce, whipped cream and your choice of Dewar’s cookies ’n’ cream, mint chip, butter rum or vanilla ice cream. It’s warm. It’s cold. It’s sweet. It’s salty. All in all, it’s just what the doctor ordered. Oh, and don’t forget the cherry on top!
