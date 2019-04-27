Garlic lovers rejoice because Jasmine & the New Taste has a dish that’s not only delicious, but a great deal as well. Part of the downtown restaurant’s lunch special menu, the L3, or garlic pepper, can be made with chicken, pork, beef, shrimp or vegetables, placing your protein of choice on a bed of steamed veggies in a bowl with a mouthwatering garlic-pepper sauce and serving it with white or brown rice, salad, an egg roll and drink – all for under $10. It’s hard to find to find more bang, and flavor, for your buck.
– Jasmine and the New Taste, 1823 Chester Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.