2019 Best Of Readers’ Choice Poll results

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Best Community Theater

Fox Theater

Favorites

• Bakersfield Music Theatre & Stars Theatre Restaurant

• Gaslight Melodrama Theatre & Music Hall

Best Entertainment Venue

Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace 

Favorites

• Rabobank Arena, Theater and Convention Center

• The Fox Theater

Best Kid / Family Entertainment

California Living Museum (CALM)

Favorites

• Rush Air Sports

• The BLVD

Best Local Band

Mento Buru

Favorites

• Monty Byrum

• The Aviators

Best Movie Theater

Studio Movie Grill Bakersfield

Favorites

• Edwards Bakersfield Stadium

• Maya Cinemas Bakersfield 16

Best Museum / Art Gallery

California Living Museum (CALM) 

Favorites

• Bakersfield Museum of Art

• Kern County Museum

Best Place for Live Music

Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace 

Favorites

• Fox Theater

• Rabobank Arena, Theater and Convention Center

Best Places to Watch Sports

Buffalo Wild Wings

Favorites

• Firehouse

• Firestone Grill

 

COMMUNITY

Best “Made in Bakersfield” Product

Dewar’s Candy Shop – Chews

Favorites

• Pyrenees French Bakery – Sourdough Bread

• Smith’s Bakeries

Best Annual Event

HolidayLights at CALM

Favorites

• Kern County Fair

• Village Fest

Best College / Higher Learning Source

California State University, Bakersfield

Favorites

• Bakersfield College

• Taft College

Best Event Venue

Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace

Favorites

• Fox Theater

• The Padre Hotel

Best Mascot

Bakersfield Condors Hockey, Colonel Claw’d 

Favorites

• Bakersfield High School – Danny and Dottie Driller

• Cal State University, Bakersfield Roadrunners – Rowdy

Best Place to Take Out-of-Town Guests

Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace

Favorites

• Dewar’s Candy Shop

• Wool Growers Restaurant

Best Place to Worship

Valley Bible Fellowship

Favorites

• St. Francis Church

• Valley Baptist Church

Best Private School

Bakersfield Christian High School

Favorites

• Garces Memorial High School

• St. Francis Parish School

Best Radio Personality

Matt & Aaron Afternoon Joy Ride 88.3

Favorites

• Danny Hill

• Steve and Geoff on KUZZ

Best Retirement Home

Rosewood Retirement Community

Favorites

• Brookdale Senior Living

• The Village at Seven Oaks

Best TV Personality

Aaron Perlman

Favorites

• Alissa Carlson

• Jim Scott

  

FOOD & DINING

Best Bakery

Smith’s Bakeries

Favorites

• Nothing Bundt Cakes

• Sweet Surrender 

Best Bar

The Padre Hotel

Favorites

• Guthrie’s Alley Cat

• Lengthwise Brewery Company

Best Barbecue Restaurant

Salty’s BBQ & Catering 

Favorites

• Firestone Grill

• Jake’s Original Tex Mex Cafe

Best Bartender

Brandon “Bubba” Pollard, Guthrie’s Alley Cat

Favorites

• Lindsey Smith, Kernville Saloon

• Ruben Medina, La Costa Mariscos

Best Basque Restaurant

Wool Growers Restaurant

Favorites

• Benji’s French Basque Restaurant

• Pyrenees Cafe

Best Breakfast

24th Street Cafe

Favorites

• Cope’s Knotty Pine Cafe

• Spencer’s Cafe

Best Buffet

Hodel’s Country Dining 

Favorites

• Bucks Owens’ Crystal Palace

• Don Pericos Mexican Restaurant

Best Burger

In-N-Out Burger 

Favorites

• Eureka Burger

• The Habit

Best Catering

Salty’s BBQ & Catering 

Favorites

• Jake’s Original Tex Mex Cafe

• Mossman’s

Best Chef

Preeda Piamfa, Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar

Favorites

• Gilbert Sabedra, Red Pepper

• Meir Brown, Cafe Med 

Best Chinese Restaurant

Bill Lee’s Bamboo Chopsticks

Favorites

• Great Castle

• Rice Bowl

Best Coffee

Starbucks

Favorites

• Cafe Smitten

• The Filling Station

Best Family Restaurant

Wool Growers Restaurant

Favorites

• La Costa Mariscos

• Luigi’s

Best Food Truck

Vatos Tacos

Favorites

• Fuegos Taco Shack and Grill

• Pita Paradise

Best Happy Hour

Tahoe Joe’s Famous Steakhouse

Favorites

• La Mina Cantina

• The Padre Hotel

Best Ice Cream / Frozen Yogurt

Dewar’s Candy Shop 

Favorites

• Rosemary’s Family Creamery

• Something Sweet Frozen Yogurt

Best Indian Restaurant

Zaika Indian Cuisine

Favorites

• Taj Mahal Cuisine of India

• Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar 

Best Italian Restaurant

Frugatti’s 

Favorites

• Luigi’s

• Uricchio’s Trattoria

Best Japanese Restaurant

Akira Japanese Restaurant

Favorites

• Kan Pai

• Tokyo Garden

Best Korean Restaurant

Kalbi King Korean BBQ & Sushi

Favorites

• Crazy BBQ

• Tofu House 

Best Lunch Spot

Sequoia Sandwich Company

Favorites

• Jake’s Original Tex Mex Cafe

• Luigi’s

Best Mediterranean Restaurant

Flame & Skewers

Favorites

• Athena’s

• Cafe Med

Best Mexican Restaurant

La Costa Mariscos 

Favorites

• Don Pericos Mexican Restaurant

• Mexicali Restaurant

Best Microbrew

Lengthwise Brewing Company

Favorites

• Kern River Brewing Company

• Temblor Brewing Company

Best New Restaurant

The BLVD 

Favorites

• Mamma Mia

• The Tower Craft Bar & Grill 

Best Pizza

Tony’s Pizza

Favorites

• Pizzaville USA

• Rusty’s Pizza Parlor

Best Romantic Restaurant

Uricchio’s Trattoria

Favorites

• KC Steakhouse

• The Mark 

Best Sandwich / Deli

Sequoia Sandwich Company

Favorites

• Caesars Italian Delicatessen

• Too Fat Sandwiches

Best Seafood

La Costa Mariscos

Favorites

• AMF Westchester Lanes

• Crab in a Bag

Best Steakhouse 

Tahoe Joe’s Famous Steakhouse

Favorites

• Hungry Hunter Steakhouse

• K C Steakhouse

Sunday Brunch

Bucks Owens’ Crystal Palace

Favorites

• Don Pericos Mexican Restaurant

• Hodel’s Country Dining

Best Sushi

Kan Pai

Favorites

• JIN Sushi

• Love Sushi

Best Thai Restaurant

Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar

Favorites

• Blue Elephant Thai Cuisine

• Thai House

Best Vegetarian / Vegan-Friendly Restaurant

Cafe Smitten

Favorites

• Locale Farm to Table

• The Hens Roost

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

Maui Pho

Favorites

• Pho 88

• Pho Hut

 

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Best Chiropractor

Matthew G Tatsuno, Tatsuno Chiropractic

Favorites

• Christopher Berry, Core Chiropractic + Wellness

• Lorne D. McCan, McCan Family Chiropractic

Best Dentist

Donald R. Montano, Montano Elevated Orthodontics

Favorites

• Dr. Michael Thurman, Thurman Orthodontics

• Kurt Sturz, Sturz and Abby Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics

Best Doctor / General Practitioner

Emmanuel J. Strategos, Adventist Health Physicians Network

Favorites

• Calvin Kubo, Golden Valley Medical Group

• William Farr, Farr Medical Group

Best Fitness / Health Club

In Shape

Favorites

• Body Xchange Sports Clubs

• Planet Fitness

Best Golf Course

Seven Oaks Country Club

Favorites

• Bakersfield Country Club

• The Links at RiverLakes Ranch 

Best Hospital

Adventist Health 

Favorites

• Dignity Health – Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

• Dignity Health – Mercy Hospital Southwest

Best Martial Arts Studio

Bakersfield Brazilian Jiu Jitsu

Favorites

• Camarillo Jiu Jitsu

• Golden Tiger Karate

Best Medical Group

San Dimas Medical Group

Favorites

• Kaiser Permanente

• The AIS Cancer Center 

Best Ophthalmologist / Optometrist

Gregory A. Stainer, Southwest Eye Care & Laser

Favorites

• John F. Hawley, Premier Eyecare Optometric Center

• Steve Ratty, Stephen Ratty Optometrist 

Best Physical Therapy Group

Terrio Physical Therapy & Fitness

Favorites

• Glinn and Giordano Physical Therapy

• Pair & Marotta Physical Therapy

Best Plastic Surgeon

Darshan Shah, Beautologie Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Aesthetics

Favorites

• Michael B. Freeman

• Vipul Dev, California Institute of Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery

Best Specialty Doctor

Ravi Patel, Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center

 

Favorites

• Milan Shah, Beautologie Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Aesthetics

• Vinod Kumar, Vascular and Leg Center

Best Urgent Care

Accelerated Urgent Care

Favorites

• Kaiser Permanente

• Sendas Urgent Care

Best Veterinarian

Travis Thurman, Thurman Vet Center

Favorites

• Lauren Blair, Bakersfield Veterinary Hospital

• Thomas M. Edick, Wasco Veterinary Clinic 

Best Yoga Studio

Warrior One

Favorites

• Inner Body Works

• The Yoga Roots

  

RETAIL

Best Antique Dealer

Woolworths Five & Dime Antique Mall

Favorites

• Farm Girl’s Vintage Finds

• In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment

Best Bike Shop

Snider’s Cyclery

Favorites

• Action Sports

• Finish Line

Best Carpet / Flooring / Tile

Carpet Outlet Plus

Favorites

• Bill Ray Tile

• Stockdale Ceramic Tile Center

Best Florist

Log Cabin Florist

Favorites

• Bakersfield Flower Market

• White Oaks Florist

Best Furniture

Weatherby’s Furniture

Favorites

• Ashley Furniture

• MOR Furniture

Best Home Appliance & Electronics Store

Urner’s

Favorites

• Best Buy

• Costco

Best Jewelry Store

Rogers Jewelers

Favorites

• American Jewelry Co.

• Knights Jewelry 

Best Mattress Store

Urner’s Z’s Please Sleep Centers 

Favorites

• Mattress Land Sleep Fit

• Sleep Number

Best Menswear

Men’s Wearhouse

Favorites

• Emporium Western Store

• Macy’s 

Best New Car Dealer

Bill Wright Toyota

Favorites

• Jim Burke Ford

• Motor City Buick GMC

Best Nursery / Garden Store

White Forest Nursery

Favorites

• Bolles Nursery Landscape

• Robby’s Nursery

Best Pet Store / Pet Services

PetSmart

Favorites

• Petco

• Self Serve Pet Spa

Best Shoe Store

Guarantee Shoe Center

Favorites

• Boot Barn

• DSW

Best Shopping Center

The Shops at River Walk

Favorites

• The Marketplace

• Valley Plaza Mall

Best Specialty Store

Trader Joe’s

Favorites

• Carniceria La Carreta

• Wood-Dale Market

Best Tire Store

America’s Tires Store

Favorites

• Big Brand Tire & Service

• Costco

Best Used Car Dealer

Bill Wright Toyota

Favorites

• CarMax

• Motor City Buick GMC

Best Wedding Wear

David’s Bridal

Favorites

• Ladies and Gents Bridal

• Mr. Tuxedo

Best Women’s Boutique

Spoiled Rotten

Favorites

• Melange Boutique

• Sugardaddy’s

 

SERVICES

Best Automotive Service

Motor City Buick GMC

Favorites

• Bill Wright Toyota

• Jim Burke Ford

Best Bank / Financial Institution

Kern Schools Federal Credit Union

Favorites

• Chase Bank

• Wells Fargo

Best Barbershop

All American Barbershop 

Favorites

• Herms Barbershop

• The Stache Lounge

Best Bookkeeping / Income Tax Services

Brown Armstrong CPAs

Favorites

• A-1 Multi Business Center

• Ross Accounting

Best Carpet / Upholstery Cleaning

Sun Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning

Favorites

• Home Depot

• Reliable Carpet & Tile Cleaning

Best CPA / Accounting Firm

Brown Armstrong

Favorites

• Daniells Phillips Vaughan & Bock

• Hocking Denton and Palmquist

Best Day Care / Preschool Facility

Little Red School House

Favorites

• Olive Knolls Christian School

• Valley Bible Fellowship

Best DJ

DJ Danny Hill

Favorites

• All Sound Music & Entertainment

• DJ Noe G

Best Dry Cleaner

Today Cleaners

Favorites

• New City Cleaners

• Waterfall Cleaners

Best Event Planner

Fairy Godmother

Favorites

• JoRonCo

• Simply Chic Events by Irma Green 

Best Funeral Home

Greenlawn Funeral Homes & Cemeteries

Favorites

• Basham Funeral Care

• Hillcrest Memorial Park

Best Hair Salon

Salon 33 

Favorites

• Atomic Kitten

• Essentiels Spa Et Beaute

Best Hair Stylist

Danielle Cash, Salon 33

Favorites

• Cory Hazdovac, Salon 33

• Lisa Verdugo, Privato Salon & Spa

Best Heating / Air

Oasis Air Conditioning 

Favorites

• Bland Co.

• Econo-Air Inc. 

Best Home Improvement Building Contractor

Stockdale Kitchen & Bath 

Favorites

• DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen Bakersfield

• Mike & Bob Wattenbarger

Best Hotel

The Padre Hotel 

Favorites

• Bakersfield Marriott

• DoubleTree by Hilton

Best Housekeeping

Merry Maids

Favorites

• Maid Pro

• Touch of Magic

Best Landscaping Company

Monji Landscaping 

Favorites

• Bolles Nursery Landscape

• Penny Landscaping

Best Law Firm

Young Wooldridge LLP

Favorites

• Chain Cohn Stiles

• Klein, DeNatale, Goldner, Cooper, Rosenlieb & Kimball LLP 

Best Lawyer

Daniel Rodriguez, Rodriguez & Associates

Favorites

• David Torres, Law Offices of David A. Torres

• Timothy G. Scanlon, Klein, DeNatale, Goldner, Cooper, Rosenlieb & Kimball LLP 

Best Local Insurance Agent

Kari Lee, Personal Express

Favorites

• Allison Kitchen, Farmers Insurance

• Darlene Dennison, State Farm

Best Mortgage Company

Agape Mortgage

Favorites

• Cornerstone Mortgage

• Mortgage House Inc.

Best New Home Builder

Castle & Cooke 

Favorites

• Froehlich Signature Homes

• John Balfanz Homes

Best Pest Control

Clark Pest Control

Favorites

• Banks Pest Control

• Killian Pest Control

Best Pet Boarding

Fur & Feathers Pet Resort

Favorites

• Bakersfield Veterinary Hospital

• Thurman Veterinary Center 

Best Photographer

Makenzie Photography

Favorites

• Stephanie Young Photography

• The Photege

Best Property Management Company

Watson Realty Property Management 

Favorites

• Apex Management Group

• Realty Management Services

Best Real Estate Agent

Sheeza Gordon, Watson Realty ERA

Favorites

• Jeff Jackson, Miramar International

• Jon Busby, Miramar International

Best Real Estate Company

Miramar International

Favorites

• Coldwell Banker Preferred, Realtors

• Watson Realty ERA 

Best Spa

EuroPhoria Medical & Personal Spa

Favorites

• Beautologie Cosmetic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics

• Essentiels Spa Et Beaute 

Best Tattoo Parlor

Third Energy Tattoo & Piercing

Favorites

• Mad Dog Tattoo

• Touch of Ink

Solar Company

SunPower by Sun Solar

Favorites

• Bland Company

• Vivint Solar

