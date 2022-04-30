Like many of the businesses that frequent the Best Of Readers' Choice Poll, Today Cleaners is a family-owned business.
What the dry cleaner has over some of its honored peers is that it has been in operation for more than 70 years — with no signs of slowing down.
The business was founded by Richard K. "Stubby" Newman in 1949 as Sparkle Cleaners in Taft. Growing into Sparkle Uniform and Linen Service, it moved into Bakersfield and continued to flourish.
While Sparkle continues as a high quality uniform program and linen supply service, the individual consumer side became Today Cleaners, expanded under the leadership of Jeff Newman Sr. and then his son, Jeff Newman Jr., who currently owns and operates the business.
Along with being a part of the community for decades, Today Cleaners has the distinction of being named the best dry cleaner for 29 years in the local readers poll.
"For generations, our family-owned business has strived to provide our community with the best dry-cleaning service possible," Newman Jr. said. "We're overjoyed to have been voted Kern County's best dry cleaner for 29 years in a row and feel incredibly honored to be inducted in the Hall of Fame. On behalf of the Today Cleaners family, we like to thank our community for their continued support."
According to the owner, this success stems in large part from providing consistent, exceptional service. When customers visit any of Today's eight locations, they can expect the "In by 11, Ready at 4" promise that the business has kept since it first opened its doors, with a goal of getting dry-cleaned items back to customers as quickly as possible.
This focus on customer service is matched by a desire to remain at the forefront of innovation and an industry leader. All Today Cleaners stores are fully equipped with state-of-the-art technology — including the GreenEarth Cleaning System — for the best possible service.
Today Cleaners is also committed to giving back to the community that has supported it for the last seven decades. It partners annually with local organizations that are near and dear to the staff's hearts including Toys for Tots, Marley's Mutts and the Bakersfield Firefighters Historical Society.
In September, the business pledged to donate $10 for the first 250 pet adoptions during the Bakersfield Animal Care Center's annual Clear the Shelters event.
Feeling the giving spirit in December, Today Cleaners presented the Bakersfield Firefighters Historical Society with a $10,000 donation for the construction of the future Bakersfield Fire Department museum.
Newman also donated $5,000 to Toys for Tots Bakersfield based on a pledge to donate $10 per toy for the first 250 collected in the nonprofit's toy drive.
Along with supporting the community, Newman is planning for the business's future. His son, Matthew, who currently serves as operations manager, is being mentored on how to continue "the longstanding tradition of providing outstanding service."
— Bakersfield Life staff and Today Cleaners news release
