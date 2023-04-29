To not only remain in business for 70 years but to be consistently voted the best in your field, you've got to be doing a few things right. Guarantee Shoe Center is definitely in that category with a consistent track record as best shoe store in the Best of Readers' Choice Poll since its inception in 1994.
For Rosco Rolnick and his daughter Sarah, that honor means their hard work is paying off.
"If we didn't feel we were the best, and the public and customers didn't feel we were the best, they would not be voting for us," Rosco said. "And we run our store as we are the best and want to be the best. We strive and work very hard to maintain that reputation that we have."
"I would definitely say anybody that hasn't shopped with us should definitely come in and see what all the hubbub is about," Sarah said. "It's just a higher level of shopping."
Customer service is a hallmark of the shop that has called downtown home since 1953.
"We take excellent care of our customers," Rosco Rolnick said. "We value them, we treat them like family. We do things the old-fashioned way, which is we actually greet them and talk to them, find out where their needs are.
"Then we have such a large inventory and selection. We help guide them to what will satisfy their shoe needs, service them the best and be the correct shoe for their particular foot and what their use is for."
That includes everyday footwear as well as industrial boots, which are purchased by the store's commercial accounts including Frito-Lay, Halliburton, Chevron, Employers' Training Resource and a number of school districts.
Shoe quality is also an important distinction, Rosco said. He remembers the rise of outlet stores that didn't deliver the same products despite the brand names.
"They would make shoes that looked like their premium shoes," he said. "However, they took all the comfort components out."
He contrasted a discount store's shoes with the quality ones he sells. While they may look alike, but the discount versions "certainly don't have the same features or the quality of materials."
And, like all real estate agents know, location has been key. Guarantee Shoe Center has been at its current location of Chester Avenue and 21st Street since Rolnick's grandfather Nat Slepyan opened it in August 1953 with the help of son-in-law Leon Rolnick.
Even when the current owner considered a move, including to Valley Plaza mall when it opened, downtown continued to draw him back. That loyalty has paid off.
The family has also been part of the Downtown Business Association since it began. Rosco and Sarah are currently on the DBA board of directors and are involved with committees.
"We've supported downtown and we still believe in downtown. We have become a destination shoe store where people from all over Kern County and the surrounding counties shop with us."
Giving back to the community has always been important to the Rolnicks, most notably through the Shoes For Our Homeless Shoe Drive.
Now in its 31st year, the drive, which benefits the Open Door Network, formerly the Bakersfield Homeless Center, is nearing a landmark 100,000 pairs of shoes donated to aid local men, women and children.
Along with residents, shoes are also donated by some of the store's generous vendors.
Understanding footwear trends has also kept the store going. Shop for your stilettos elsewhere; comfort is a component of Guarantee's inventory, according to the Rolnicks.
Rosco said, "Today, comfort doesn't mean you have to wear ...
"Your grandma's shoes," Sarah added.
"Grandma's shoes," he said.
"I mean we have shoes for your grandma too, but comfort is getting a lot more fashionable," she continued. "The shoe companies are putting a lot more technology into shoes."
"Comfort has become fashion, and we like to think that no matter what your shoe needs are, you can find it here at Guarantee Shoe Center," Rosco said. "As I always say, or we always say, 'Where else?'"
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
