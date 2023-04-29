Guarantee Shoe Center

Guarantee Shoe Center has met Kern County’s shoe needs for 70 years. Always a family business, it continues to excel under the leadership of Rosco Rolnick and his daughter, Sarah, who serves as vice president.

 Stefani Dias / The Californian

To not only remain in business for 70 years but to be consistently voted the best in your field, you've got to be doing a few things right. Guarantee Shoe Center is definitely in that category with a consistent track record as best shoe store in the Best of Readers' Choice Poll since its inception in 1994.

For Rosco Rolnick and his daughter Sarah, that honor means their hard work is paying off.

