If you’ve lived in Bakersfield for any length of time, you know that Dewar’s is a household name around here.
The family run business was first opened in 1909 by James H. Dewar and has been a local staple for over 100 years. Their commitment to creating the highest-quality products, as well as their excellent customer service, has given them their staying power.
George Dewar took over the shop from his father James A. Dewar in 1977, and is still an integral part of the business today, working alongside daughter Heather and son Michael.
In spite of these unprecedented times, they are doing everything in their power to keep providing our community with the amazing products we have come to know and love.
They have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the community.
“People are so grateful to still be able to get their Easter candy, during a time when so much is uncertain,” said Heather. “It’s the little things that really add up.”
Attention to detail is exactly what the Dewar family exemplifies.
“I think it’s the fact that we continue to do what we know how to do best, (our products are) made the same as they were 100 years ago. The recipes are still the same, we still use only the best ingredients,” said Heather.
They recently released a new flavor of nondairy ice milk just in time for summer — watermelon. They also just introduced their first-ever sugar-free ice cream and topping.
“We have spent so much time, especially on the sugar free ice cream, getting it to the point that it’s Dewar’s quality. We kept trying, kept fine tuning, until everyone on our team said it was amazing,” said Heather. “We’d rather spend the time and do adequate experimentation (to create) a product we are proud to put on the market. We want to give customers the best product we can make.”
That attitude of excellence extends to every aspect of their business, including their customer service.
“We want to give customers the best product we can make. They know what they want and what they’re used to,” said Heather. “Our customers are loyal, so we feel an obligation to give them what they want. They don’t have to come to our store, they’re choosing to come here, so they should get exactly what they came for.”
The Dewar family also believes strongly in giving back to their community and give to a large variety of organizations around town. One worth noting is their ongoing support of Tiger Fight, the Bakersfield chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. They created the Tiger Chew, an orange-and-white striped chew that tastes like a 50-50 bar, in honor of the organization. One dollar from every pound they sell goes back to LLS.
“We give back to the community as much as we possibly can,’” said Heather. “We are truly grateful to our community.”
Dewar’s is currently offering curbside pickup, as well as mail-order options. Visit their website at www.dewarscandy.com. ￼
