As Beautologie Cosmetic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics prepares to celebrate 20 years of serving Kern County residents, it also recognizes 18 years of being included in the Best Of Readers' Choice Poll.
Now a one-stop shop for all cosmetic services, Beautologie was conceived by its founder Dr. Darshan Shah, a specialist in plastic and reconstructive surgery, in 2003. One year later, Dr. Milan Shah, aesthetic medicine specialist, joined the practice bringing additional services.
Beautologie became one of the first comprehensive cosmetic surgery and laser institutes in the county, offering a wide array of surgical and nonsurgical aesthetics to Bakersfield and its surrounding communities' ever-growing population. It continued to grow, moving from a two-physician, single location practice to a multicity, multispecialty operation with seven plastic surgeons and medical doctors, physician assistants, registered nurses and patient care specialists serving not only Kern, but also Fresno, Riverside, San Joaquin, Los Angeles and Orange counties.
Beautologie means "the science of beauty," and the business continues to be a leader in training nurses, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, residents and medical students.
It offers a variety of services including full body sculpting, laser treatments for veins, hair and tattoo removal, fat reduction, skin tightening, face sculpting, a panoply of world-class injectables and hair transplant surgery.
The center also stays on the cutting edge of industry developments, taking part in the very first Juvederm trial, the first Newtox trial, and FDA approval studies for Venus Viva (skin resurfacing) and Venus Viva skin tightening system.
Residents enjoy the latest and greatest in technology and services thanks to Beautologie. Some examples include introducing Kybella treatment for the double chin to Bakersfield and Qwo, a revolutionary non-surgical treatment for cellulite, to Kern County. Other treatments it has blazed a local trail for include Dysport injectable, Restylane Kysse lip filler, Venus Viva, the brand-new CoolSculpting Elite, Piqo Laser Tattoo removal, and the new Eclipse Elite microneedling technology.
With the motto "Patients are the Absolute Priority," the business prides itself in maintaining the very best in customer service, receiving accolades from the Yelp and Real Patient Ratings. It has also been recognized by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care for opening several accredited surgical centers and received the Better Business Bureau's TORCH award, given to organizations for their dedication to integrity and ethical business practices.
For 18 years, Beautologie has been awarded in a variety of categories for the local Best Of Readers' Choice Poll, including wins this year for Dr. Darshan Shah as best plastic surgeon and favorites designations for Dr. Milan Shah and Beautologie in the best aesthetics doctor and best spa/esthetics categories, respectively.
Along with meeting the community's beauty needs, Beautologie has always been actively involved in several charities, both big and small.
Through the years it has supported numerous local organizations including CASA, Kern Bridges, Make-A-Wish, American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, Ronald McDonald House, Junior League of Bakersfield, Kern Partnership, Appetite for Sight, Links for Life, VIPink, The Mission at Kern, Bakersfield Cleft Cuties, Wine Women and Shoes and The Bakersfield Homeless Center, as well as national organizations such as the March of Dimes, Operation Smile and the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life.
Several local schools and Little League teams have also benefited from the business's generosity.
Bolstered by its awards in three categories in the latest poll, Beautologie is ready to celebrate its 20th anniversary with the community this summer.
— Bakersfield Life staff and Beautologie news release
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.