This Fourth of July, along with the usual cookout suspects, add some fresh treats for your guests. Whether you want a bubbly new beverage or a new spin on a classic dessert, Jeran McConnel, founder of the lifestyle blog Oleander + Palm, has some ideas for you.
Blueberry bourbon vanilla lemonade
This mocktail is inspired by a similar beverage at a sandwich shop in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
"I knew it was a flavor I needed to replicate," McConnel wrote on her blog. "The blueberries and vanilla add a smooth layer to a normally tart, bright flavor of lemons. The combination is a winner!"
- 2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 1/4 teaspoon bourbon vanilla
- 1 to 2 teaspoons simple syrup
- Half a bottle of blueberry Original New York Seltzer
- Crushed ice
- Blueberries
In the bottom of the glass, add the lemon juice, vanilla, simple syrup, a few blueberries and stir. Add a generous amount of crushed ice. Then top with blueberry seltzer and stir once more. Garnish with a slice of lemon.
Strawberry rosemary shortcake
Fresh herbs offer a fresh take on a classic summer dessert.
"Once you try these strawberry rosemary shortcakes, there’s no going back." she wrote. "The herby, woodsy flavor of rosemary pairs so well with sweet ripe berries."
- 2 cups flour
- 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh rosemary, plus extra for garnish
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup butter
- 3 tablespoons strawberry preserves (McConnel uses homemade freezer jam)
- 2/3 cup milk
- Strawberries, sliced
Mix flour, rosemary, baking powder, cream of tartar, sugar and salt together. Using a pastry knife, cut the cold butter into the flour until it looks like coarse meal.
In a small bowl, whisk together the milk and jam. Add the milk mixture and just barely combine the ingredients by tossing it gently with a fork. The less you handle the dough the more tender it will be.
Roll dough out to half-inch thickness and cut circles. Bake at 400 F for about 12 to 15 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.
Slice the shortcakes in half and fill with a generous amount of sliced strawberries (mixed in a little sugar, if desired) and fresh rosemary.
