With the pleasant weather here, it’s time to get outside and enjoy your yard. Part of that outdoor leisurely living is not toiling in your landscape beds for hours on end. Planting succulents is an easy option that provides many benefits, so you have time left on the weekends to enjoy outdoor living.
1 Succulents are hardy plants
The literal meaning is “juicy plant” – reference to its ability to retain moisture in arid climates. These are low-maintenance plants. They can handle neglect, transplanting or poor soil. Different varieties can take from freezing to scorching temperatures and shade to full sun exposures.
2 Drought resistant
A succulent hates being overwatered. The worst thing to do is water them on a regular schedule. Water them only when the soil is bone-dry. Soak the soil completely and, if possible, they like a quick-draining soil with a mixture of equal parts sand and potting mix. If your plant’s leaves are starting to look yellow and transparent and feel soggy or mushy to the touch, it’s likely suffered from overwatering.
3 Lots of variety
The selection in local stores has exploded in recent years. Now you can choose from a wide range of colors, textures and exotic forms, providing countless ways to update your landscaping. From tall and spikey to low ground covers, the succulents you’ll find at local stores will do well in our climate zone.
4 Grow them anywhere
Succulents can basically grow anywhere. Given the right circumstances, they can survive in areas where most other plants suffer. Plant them in pots indoors or outdoors. Grow them in shady areas or in full sun areas. Do look at the plant’s info before buying according to its placement, but in general they’re very forgiving and easy to keep alive. ￼
