As the blazing hot days subside and cooler nights come creeping in, it's important to have your wardrobe, hair and makeup keep up with the seasons.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made people take a step back from spending big bucks when it comes to beauty and fashion. But there are several key pieces of clothing to own and easy makeup trends to follow that won't end up breaking the bank.
Fashion
Other than COVID-19 possibly making people a bit more frugal these days, it seems as though the pandemic has influenced fashion in its own way.
With more people staying home and not heading to work as often, comfy clothing is one trend Heather Abbott, owner of Bella at the Marketplace, has noticed as an upcoming fashion staple.
"I do feel not so runway focused, but just normal life focused. Sweats and cozy things are going to be important," she said. Abbott, along with her employees, handpick each of the items sold in her store, often based on what her customers would be most interested in wearing. "I brought in some cute graphic sweatshirts, pullover soft kind of things, and people have been buying those things up already."
Since going out for a night of fun isn't as easily accessible as it once was, designers have toned down a lot of styles. While still leaning more on the casual side, many lines have incorporated styles that can either be dressed up or dressed down, giving those who crave wearing something other than sweatpants the opportunity to get glammed up. One example is a sequined T-shirt dress.
"You could wear it around the house for a special occasion, or you can end up pairing that with fabulous heels and wear it to an event," Abbott said.
Similarly inspired by the work from home lifestyle and the popularity of Zoom calls, many designers have integrated voluminous and standout sleeves on their shirts and blouses. Many are likely guilty of throwing on a nice blouse prior to a company video call, which is what colleagues would only see, with a pair of pajama pants or shorts on. With that in mind, Abbott said designers decided to get creative with the Zoom "views" that matter most.
For those looking for more dressier styles, there's plenty coming up in the fall and winter. Animal print is always in, explained Abbott, but tiger print will take center stage later this year. It seems fitting with its yellow, orange and black colors, which are typical autumnal hues.
Denim is seeing a spectrum of leg openings, from skinny to crop flairs to wide legged bottoms, Abbott said. Dresses are incorporating a babydoll style and dramatic sleeves, while blazers are standing out with vibrant colors. Mustard and marigold will also be the top colors for the upcoming season.
Accessories are showcasing animal prints as well, such as crocodile textures. Abbott also sees tall booties as a footwear essential.
Of course, no outfit is complete without a mask. Now that masks are required at most establishments, designers are putting out masks in all colors and styles, making them easy to pair with any look.
Beauty
Because masks will be part of any outfit for the time being, a lot of attention will be on the eyes when it comes to makeup.
Louis and Lily Kim, generals managers of XO Beauty Supply, explained everything from glittery eyeshadows, colorful eyeliners and long lashes will be in style this season. Recently the affordable beauty store received a shipment of 30 millimeter lashes, which are already capturing people's attention. And because people have more time at home, looks are going to be "very artistic" and creative, they explained.
To accommodate masks, the Kims said lip stains can give people a completed makeup look without having to worry about the color rubbing off on their facial covering.
Expressive nails will also be a hit this fall and winter. Trends they have noticed thus far include decorating nails with glitter flakes and butterfly and flower stickers.
"Anything that’s going to make up for the face coverings, I think people are really going for that," Louis Kim said.
Hair
When those chilly temperatures hit, most people don't want their neck and ears to be exposed, leading to some unsightly red hues. That's why Asia Halliman, who created her own hair oil line stylesbyasiiaa, recommends women go for longer hair lengths this fall and winter.
"Temperatures will be cooler, hopefully," Halliman said, which will make wearing those longer lengths easier and more doable than in the summertime.
If you're currently looking in the mirror and still have a few several inches to go before you reach your desired hair length, Halliman's hair oils might be able to help.
The collection, which comes in three different sizes, is enriched with coconut, grapeseed and jojoba oils to improve blood circulation, moisturize the scalp, condition it deeply and strengthen roots to help with hair growth. All of the products are made by Halliman using organic ingredients.
"My whole goal is healthy hair," she said. "I feel like when you have healthy hair, it makes everything better."
Cliff Popplewell, a hairdresser for Sola Salon Studios, believes a lot of hair trends will remain status quo from earlier this year as well. One popular process has been balayage, which gives hair a sun-kissed look, similar to what happens after spending a few days at the beach. The technique leaves softer, less noticeable regrowth lines.
