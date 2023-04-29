Bakersfield College’s 109th commencement will take place at 7 p.m., Friday, May 12, in Memorial Stadium. The ceremony will be a celebration of the hard work and dedication of the graduating Renegade class of 2023 with a signature fireworks show to follow.

“We are once again excited to welcome and honor our graduates to celebrate their accomplishments,” said Bakersfield College’s Dean of Students, Nicky Damania. “I have no doubt that our BC graduates will make a positive impact within our communities and I am eager to wish them the best as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.”