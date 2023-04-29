Bakersfield College’s 109th commencement will take place at 7 p.m., Friday, May 12, in Memorial Stadium. The ceremony will be a celebration of the hard work and dedication of the graduating Renegade class of 2023 with a signature fireworks show to follow.
“We are once again excited to welcome and honor our graduates to celebrate their accomplishments,” said Bakersfield College’s Dean of Students, Nicky Damania. “I have no doubt that our BC graduates will make a positive impact within our communities and I am eager to wish them the best as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.”
Bakersfield College, now in its 110th year, offers a variety of programs including associate degrees, certificates, transfer programs to four-year universities and a baccalaureate degree.
Among this year’s graduates are Hortense Taylor, 43, and her son, Aaron Beal, 22, who exemplify the way BC provides opportunities for everyone at various points in their lives.
Beal is a 2018 West High graduate who entered Bakersfield College right after high school. He became part of Umoja at BC, a program that integrates academics, support services and African American culture into the learning experience to empower students to reach their academic and personal goals. He graduates this year with a degree in math and plans to continue his college education in mechanical engineering.
He will share the graduation stage with his mom, Taylor, who enrolled at Bakersfield College shortly after the pandemic hit. She worked in home care when everything shut down and then decided it was the perfect time for her to make a change and go back to school. She had started college years earlier but left to provide for Beal and her other two sons.
Going back to school was hard, Taylor said, but she also found support in the Umoja program. She is earning a degree in early childhood education and will transfer to Cal State Bakersfield this fall.
“Everyone worked as a team and here we are,” she said.
In addition to Beal, Taylor’s oldest son is also a BC graduate and her youngest is currently a student.
Graduation in May will also represent a personal milestone for Subrina Sanchez, 29, whose husband and three children will be in the stadium seats as she gets her diploma in accounting.
Sanchez had her first child in 2010 when she was still a senior in high school in Santa Barbara County. She graduated high school but struggled to work, attend college and care for her family in a community with a high cost of living. She moved to Bakersfield in 2018 with a plan to work for a year and then enroll in college. At work, she met her husband and now is a mom to three children. After a year of work, she made good on her plan and enrolled at BC, where she also worked as a tutor.
“It was definitely a journey — being a mom so young and growing up so quickly,” she said. “I’m proud and grateful and humble to know l'll be graduating college with my three kids there.”
Stacey Shepard is a communications program manager at Bakersfield College.
