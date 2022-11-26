Josh Barnett said his mother still has the letter he wrote to Santa Claus when he was a child.
His request speaks volumes of his profession today and why HolidayLights at the California Living Museum is in its 20th year.
Barnett said he asked Santa to bring him more Christmas lights. As a child, Barnett started decorating his grandmother’s house with Christmas lights.
When he was 19, he went big at his parents’ house and the rest, as they say, is history. A little more than 20 years ago, The Bakersfield Californian ranked homes that were decorated with Christmas lights by using a Griswold rating, named after the family from the movie “Christmas Vacation.”
But in 2001, The Californian stopped with those ratings, Barnett said. But he still asked a reporter to see what he had created.
“It ended up on the front page of Eye Street,” Barnett said. “There were 185,000 lights at my parents’ home synchronized to music. That was a big deal back then. It was a pretty surreal experience. We had so many people coming to our house.”
Businesses were asking Barnett to put up Christmas lights at their place to attract people. Barnett ended up at an RV-sales parking lot in 2002 and then began what became an annual lights show at CALM in 2003.
Barnett and his wife, Vicki, manage Lightasmic!, a company that puts on light shows across the United States.
“I’m very fortunate to do what I love,” Barnett said. “The last couple of years, HolidayLights at CALM has been voted as one of the best light shows in the nation. We go up against some big hitters. It’s a huge honor.”
This year’s HolidayLights show runs from Nov. 26 through Dec. 31. For the third straight year, the show will be a drive-thru experience.
Admission is $30 per car. It is CALM’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Tickets are on sale at calmzoo.org. No RVs, buses or limousines are allowed because of the tight turns along the path.
In 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic, CALM used the drive-thru format. It had previously been an event that required attendees to walk through the light show.
Meg Maitland, the director at CALM, said having families and people stay in their cars for the show has been well received. They don’t have to deal with the cold temperatures at night in December, she said.
“It’s just a tradition to stay in the car to watch HolidayLights,” she said. “We want to bring an event like this to the community so that folks can enjoy a great time with family and friends.”
Maitland said the show takes about 30 minutes to drive through.
The challenge has been to manage and set up two light shows. This is the first year of Autumn Nights, a Halloween-themed light show, at CALM. There were a lot of logistics for both, Barnett and Maitland said.
Barnett said his wife and a few others on staff have managed the work at Autumn Nights to allow Barnett and another Lightasmic team to travel for other light shows.
The light show at CALM is in its parking lot. Because some of the area blocks off a bike path on the east side, CALM will have a bike-thru event on Jan. 1 for cyclists to go through the light show. CALM will charge $10 per bike.
