It’s time to show your beard off for a good cause because That Beard Stuff is hosting its third annual event, the Bakersfield Beard Bash. For Tawnee Shelton and her husband, Ty, it started off as a personal obstacle with their daughter. Bikers Against Child Abuse helped the Shelton family through their time of need.
Bikers Against Child Abuse exists with the purpose to create a safer environment for abused children. BACA empowers children by supporting them through physical and emotional support.
“We became very close with them and we realize there’s not enough awareness of what they do and what they do for children as in protecting them. We decided we want to give back to them because they helped us so much and we decided to put on this beard competition,” said Shelton.
To show their gratitude of BACA’s support system, Shelton says 100% of the event’s proceeds will go to BACA’s Bakersfield chapter.
The Bakersfield Beard Bash will be held at Speakeasy Bar and Grill at 1933 on Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. Tickets run for $10 to spectate and $20 to participate in the beard madness.
Competitors are expected to check in, receive their badge of participation and compete onstage. Sheldon says there will be 11 categories to compete in and one Best in Show category where all the winners in each category will go up against one another and battle for the title of the best.
“The first year, we had no idea what we were doing. Everyone looks forward to the event now. We have people from Sacramento, Fresno and Modesto coming to Bakersfield for this. It’s for a good cause,” she said.
Not only do barbers and stylists compete but women have their own category to get in on the fun. Whiskerinas is a category created where women can get as creative as they want, crafting their own beard out of unusual things that don’t need to be hair.
Competitors who place will receive trophies and That Beard Stuff will be raffling off their products at the event. Shelton and her husband are founding owners of That Beard Stuff, a natural hair and skincare line.
Shelton says people can expect many local barbers, top Whiskerina girls and the Bearded Villains, a charity that feeds the homeless, to be there supporting the event. She also adds the event has grown larger and better since they launched it in 2016. ￼
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.