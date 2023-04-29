There's no big secret about it. Ask Bakersfield's best companies how it all came together and they open right up.
They insist on quality, to put it broadly. They dedicate themselves to the customer experience. Often success results from family tradition, often from taking bold actions. At the center is usually a clearly defined intention.
Here's what 10 of them told us.
•••
Making CBCC the best takes a combination of hard work, great partners, willingness to take risks, some good fortune and, most importantly, wise advice from my wife. It was my wife’s advice that led me to leave a partnership I was in and start my own practice.
This led to me starting CBCC, and as it grew I took the risks to purchase and use the most cutting-edge technology in order to bring state-of-the-art cancer care to the Central Valley. These risks were rewarded and the practice achieved increasing success. Alongside our technology, I was lucky to find an excellent team of physicians and operators who helped us adapt to any challenge that came our way.
As the business has grown, I’ve followed my same principles to stay on the cutting edge. Although the practice continues to get larger, the same recipe still applies. We have sought out and added extremely talented team members and no amount of growth or success has caused us to stagnate on constantly innovating and bringing the cutting edge of cancer care to the Central Valley. Everyone at CBCC works incredibly hard to achieve this goal.
— Dr. Ravi Patel, founder of Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center
•••
Since 1995, Hoffmann Hospice has well-earned the distinction of being the first and only nonprofit hospice agency in Kern County. Since its inception, more than 30,000 men, women and children have received care from Hoffmann Hospice & Palliative Care.
Founders Tom and Beth Hoffmann were running their home health business when a young AIDS-stricken mother sought their assistance after she had been turned away by other health care providers. The Hoffmanns cared for her until her death in 1994, and the following year they created Hoffmann Hospice, vowing that no hospice-eligible patient would be turned away regardless of their illness or ability to pay. Hoffmann Hospice provides quality end-of-life care to terminally ill patients in the community.
“Hospice care is unique in that we care for the whole family unit during the patient’s final season of life,” Beth Hoffmann said. “We are grateful for the families who have allowed us the honor of caring for their loved ones.”
Hoffmann Hospice & Palliative Care employs more than 170 compassionate individuals in our community along with 75 active volunteers. It takes this entire team of professionals to provide the gold standard of care that Hoffmann Hospice promises to deliver, ensuring that patients and their families experience an unparalleled quality of care until the end.
— Darci Nieto, managing director at Hoffmann Hospice
•••
Urner’s has been recognized as Bakersfield’s best appliance store for the 29th straight year by The Bakersfield Californian Readers' Choice Poll as well as earning best mattress store and best furniture store! From our humble beginnings in 1919 when David E. Urner, a math schoolteacher and assistant football coach at then-Kern County Union High School (aka BHS), opened Bakersfield’s first specialty appliance store in downtown Bakersfield. Now under the fourth-generation family and employee ownership, Urner’s has thrived and grown continuously by supplying local Kern County families and builders with the highest quality products at the most competitive price without sacrificing service.
That is our recipe for success: quality products — at the best price — with great customer service. At Urner’s we always encourage a culture of respect and optimism toward our employees and customers. This is evident every time a customer walks through our door. We provide an atmosphere that allows our customers to enjoy a complete shopping experience from the purchase decision, flexible financing options to fast delivery and installation. No sales tactics, no gimmicks and no pressure.
As a founding member of BrandSource, a nationwide buying group with $24 billion in buying power and thousands of storefronts, Urner’s offers prices equal to or better than home improvement box stores while having the advantage of local stocking warehouses. With four convenient Bakersfield locations including our new Appliance & Furniture showroom at Rosedale Highway and Calloway Drive, we are meeting our customers where they live now more than ever!
— Cameron Illingworth, vice president at Urner's
•••
I am honored to be included in the Best of Bakersfield alongside so many other incredible businesses. Fairy Godmother strives every day to live by our values. We never take for granted what we have built. We believe as long as we stay true to our vision we will always exceed the expectations of our clients. Our vision is to be known for our professionalism, attention to detail, handling pressure gracefully, strong event pro relations, original design work and joy for what we do.
We work hard to be professional in every aspect of our business, from the way we send emails to the way we dress to the way we communicate with our team, clients and fellow event pros. We pay attention to every last element of an event. Whether it’s adjusting a bride’s necklace for photos or making sure bows on decor are perfectly even, everything matters. We work closely with our event pros before, during and after our events. They are extensions of our team.
We are committed to collaboration and we know without them we cannot achieve excellence. Our design team works hard to create events that are not only beautiful but original. We strive to bring our clients' vision to life, only better. We love this business and have an intense passion for this industry.
— Colleen Bauer, master wedding planner and founder, Fairy Godmother Events Inc.
•••
We make our business the best by focusing on one thing: people. As a family-owned business, taking care of people is the most important thing we do. From employees to customers, to vendors, neighbors, nonprofit organizations and more, people are our priority.
There’s a quote shared by leadership expert John Maxwell, “People don't care how much you know until they know how much you care.” I believe that 100 percent.
Before I opened Salty’s BBQ & Catering, I worked in sales where I saw this quote every day. Now, owning and running a business, I make it my mission to make sure that every person who’s a part of Salty’s BBQ (especially our customers) knows how much we care about them.
It looks like sitting down to visit with customers while they enjoy their meals. Learning about their families and lives. Team members who stick around for years. Knowing the names of their spouses, children and parents, where they go to school and what sports they play.
People see it. They feel it. And they know when you legitimately care about them. The best businesses are the ones that care about people. Fortunately, Bakersfield’s full of them.
— Jeff Salters, owner of Salty's BBQ & Catering
•••
I make my business the best by trying to be a helpful and well-balanced person. I always answer the phone. This allows me to give my clients, and potential clients, fast answers and the knowledge that they have access to me. I also do this to prevent things that need to be done from stacking up. A stack of messages to return can be avoided by answering the phone. I provide valuable accounting, tax and budgeting advice to people that need it, free of charge. I invest in helping others make their lives easier and give them peace of mind with quick access to specialized information. Random callers seeking information often become my future clients.
I prioritize my work and use a lot of lists to keep track of what needs to be done. This sounds simple, but it is the cornerstone of my business. The only way to complete seemingly countless tax returns in 100 days while maintaining daily accounting work is exceptional organization. I exercise every day so I can feel good and can be more efficient. I take short breaks throughout the day to walk around and rest my mind. I also make time for my family and friends and actively maintain a beneficial work/life balance.
Every day I strive to start with a positive attitude. I choose to be happy, have fun and enjoy my work and clients. Feeling happy with the work you are doing is often a choice, and I think a positive outlook and a willingness to listen can only benefit my clients. I try to be my best for me, my family and my clientele. Everyone wins. Now more coffee!
— Richard Bowen, CPA of Bowen Accounting
•••
For 70 years, family-owned and operated Guarantee Shoe Center has been the leading shoe retailer in Bakersfield and Kern County.
Third-generation owner Rosco Rolnick, a proud Vietnam veteran, and his daughter Sarah take a very hands-on approach to running the business. The colorful pair are consistently working in the store and finding new ways to improve customer service and ensure the best shoe inventory in the area.
Customers are treated to a high level of service that they have come to expect. According to Sarah, "We are all about making sure that our customers leave our store with the right shoes and the right fit every time."
Not only are the Rolnicks at Guarantee Shoe Center the leaders in their industry, they are community leaders as well.
This year marks the 31st year of their Shoes for Our Homeless shoe drive. Over 96,000 pairs of shoes have been collected over the past 31 years. As Rosco's grandfather used to say, "Don't be a taker, be a giver."
Serving our community from downtown Bakersfield for 70 years, Guarantee Shoe Center — where else?
— Rosco Rolnick, president of Guarantee Shoe Center
•••
BSW Roofing, Solar & Air is a longstanding, family-owned and operated business that has served customers for over 80 years. Established in 1942 by Ernie Montoya Sr., the company is currently run by his sons, Ernie Jr. and Rick Montoya. The company is committed to providing excellent service and places a strong emphasis on values such as honesty, integrity and excellence.
Ernie Sr. believed customer delight is key to building a successful business. He instilled this in his sons, who run the business with the same commitment to customers. Ernie Sr. taught his sons to treat every customer like family and take pride in work.
BSW Roofing, Solar & Air takes great care to ensure each project is completed to the highest standards, with attention to detail and commitment to excellence, whether it is a roofing, solar, or HVAC installation or repair.
Having worked with more than 45,000 100-percent-satisfied customers, it's not just about completing the job at BSW, it's about doing it right and making their customers happy. The Montoya family has built a reputation for exceptional service, and they continue to uphold these values with each project they undertake. This is at the core of the company's culture, making them a trusted name in the industry. Customers can have faith in BSW Roofing, Solar & Air to provide quality work and a commitment to their satisfaction.
— Ernie Jr. and Rick Montoya, owners of BSW Roofing, Solar & Air
•••
How do we make Sequoia Sandwich the best? We come to work every day with our mission in mind — to be the highest-quality, premium deli in Bakersfield and to provide the best customer service experience to all guests, every single time they visit.
Great tasting food starts with the ingredients. We take ordering seriously and nothing makes it to our kitchens without a lot of research and taste tests. We use only premium meats, including Boars Head, the freshest local and regional produce, and pure, high-quality baking ingredients for our cookies, cakes, puddings and pies. When we picked a sourdough bread to bring in, we were looking for the tastiest, freshest available. Enter Bakersfield icon Pyrenees Bakery, which delivers fresh daily to our delis.
Listening to our deli guests means being ready to meet their changing needs and tastes. When customers told us they wanted gluten-free bread, we tested until we found one with natural ingredients, a great texture, and "just right" taste. When they wanted more vegetarian options, we put our kitchen staff to work and added new items to the menu. Over the past few years, when distance dining became important, we enhanced our online ordering process, developed new partnerships with delivery services, and established a curbside protocol. There aren’t any corporate layers for us to go through when our customers want change. We just take care of it.
We make great food that’s served by over 100 trained staff to 2,500 local customers ... every day. And we never lose sight of the customers who brought us to this place.
— Manny Souza, director of operations at Sequoia Sandwich Co.
•••
A La Mode Luxury Aesthetics is a medspa in Bakersfield downtown joining hands in collective efforts to beautify Bakersfield and its residents. The medspa promotes health and wellness by providing minimally invasive medical aesthetics and anti-aging services. A La Mode’s team is well-trained and has extensive knowledge and experience in skin preservation and rejuvenation.
Dr. Shweta Agarwal, the medical director, is a triple-board-certified physician and is highly experienced and skilled in all the latest and greatest medical aesthetic treatments. She personally oversees and delivers these services, making this facility very unique, safe and highly desirable. The state-of-the-art treatments offered here favor a natural and youthful approach.
The spa offers services beyond high living, such as rejuvenating and revitalizing your appearance, treating cosmetic skin conditions and a variety of anti-aging treatments. By helping to self-groom, the medspa boosts the self-confidence of individuals and empowers them to face the world with a smile. Additionally, the spa promotes skin health for all and provides education and tools for skin cancer prevention. The individualized approach and treatment plan helps individuals achieve their desired results.
This business strives to earn its clients’ trust through honesty and integrity. It creates loyalty by providing patients with unparalleled customer experience and exceptional results. Complying with the highest safety standards and medical ethics, this place nests the foundation towards a more empowered youthful you.
We invite you to discover the a La Mode experience.
— Dr. Shweta Agarwal, medical director at a La Mode Luxury Aesthetics
