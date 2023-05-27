Bakersfield is set to celebrate Juneteenth this year with a lineup of festivities to last a weekend.
Starting Friday, June 16, there will be an adult mixer at The Jazz and Arts Spot located at 1410 Wible Road, Suite 108. Guests are expected to arrive starting at 7:30 p.m to the venue which will include live bands, vendors, games and a variety of contests.
The evening will cap with the annual NAACP youth scholarship, which will be awarded the following day at the Juneteenth Festival. Scholarships historically have been awarded in sums from $250 to $1,000 per student.
Some 1,200 to 1,500 people are expected to attend the festival, said Bakersfield NAACP President Patrick Jackson. It will be held at Silver Creek Park at 711 Harris Road and run from 1 to 7 p.m. Unlike the mixer the night before, there will be a range of activities for all ages, Jackson said, to include games, vendors and a variety of entertainment.
“Juneteenth is all about the history of what we mean to America,” Jackson said. “And what we had to go through to get to where we are today.”
Once sequestered to the community calendars, Juneteenth has since 2021 been recognized as a federal holiday. The day commemorates the end of slavery, and recognizes the contributions of the Black-American community in forging the nation. The year 2023 marks 158 years since word of defeat spread by decree to Galveston, Texas, and led to the freedom of about 250,000 enslaved Black people.
“Each generation has a responsibility to make this place better than it used to be,” Jackson said. “People need to be able to learn about their heritage and know what it means and continue the tradition.”
Several community dance groups, church choirs and poets will perform, and there will be several giveaways that award T-shirts, electronics, gift cards and a 50-inch Smart TV.
“Most people come and just enjoy the music and see everyone and relax,” Jackson said. “To be able to create a space where people can gather like that is so important.”
A brunch will also be held on Monday, June 19, at Blitz Cafe.
