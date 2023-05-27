NAACP Bakersfield-2

A 2022 file photo of a Juneteenth display welcomed guests to a gathering at Yokuts Park.

 Courtesy of the NAACP Bakersfield

Bakersfield is set to celebrate Juneteenth this year with a lineup of festivities to last a weekend.

Starting Friday, June 16, there will be an adult mixer at The Jazz and Arts Spot located at 1410 Wible Road, Suite 108. Guests are expected to arrive starting at 7:30 p.m to the venue which will include live bands, vendors, games and a variety of contests.

