While the days of the super-sized toys store are gone, the childhood memories made in Bakersfield’s toy stores still resonate with many. Whether it was Owens, Burke’s or Woody’s, parents were sure to find just what they needed to fulfill their roles as Santa’s helpers. While all three of these stores were concurrently opened for only a brief period, eventually their histories would intersect.
Bakersfield has a long toy story that extends back 100 years when Owens Toys, operated by Charles R. Owens, first opened its doors in 1917. Located at 1228 19th Street, Owens Toy Store served generations of Kern County families. The Nov. 3, 1956, Bakersfield Californian reported that in readiness for Christmas, Owens was “bigger and better than ever with 100 feet of window display space for toys, toys, toys — a wonderland of everything any little heart could desire!” The paper also reminded parents to keep the “unbroken tradition of buying toys for your youngsters at the same home owned store that helped your mother and father play Santa to you.” Owens Toy Store remained in business until 1961 when Mr. Owens retired after almost 45 years in the business.
Dick Burke and his mother, Viola, also had their own dreams of bringing joy to the hearts of Bakersfield’s children. Originally conducting business as Burke’s Variety and Toy Store at Bernard and Baker streets, the Burkes did more than just supply toys for Christmas; they also made sure kids could experience a real white Christmas. In 1956, they started the tradition of creating a winter wonderland in their store’s parking lot. With the help of the Central California Ice Co., a “blizzard of 600 square feet of artificial snow” delighted some 5,000 children who had never seen nor touched snow before. The Dec. 29, 1955, Californian stated that Burke’s planned to make the “let it snow” event an annual treat.
On Nov. 7, 1957, potential tragedy occurred for Burke’s when the store caught fire and an estimated $8,000 worth of Christmas stock was burned. But a mere two weeks later, Burke’s transferred the remaining stock to a new store, which they name Toy Villa. The store would soon be renamed Toy Circus and moved to 2015 Chester Ave. The history of Burke’s and Woody’s first intertwined when Woody Bryant, famously known as Uncle Woody, was hired as the assistant manager of Toy Circus in 1958.
Bryant soon set off on his own and opened his first store at Brundage Avenue, just east of Chester Avenue. Six months later, according to the Dec. 22, 1969, Californian, Burke sold his stock and leased the Toy Circus location to Bryant. The store was relocated in October 1962 to the former Owens Toy Store location on 19th Street, and in doing so the intertwining of Bakersfield’s most beloved toy stores was complete. Eventually moved to 2115 Chester Ave., Toy Circus came to a tragic end when an arsonist set the store ablaze on Dec. 22, 1983.
While the stores may no longer exist, the childhood memories created by Owens, Burke’s and Woody’s remain in the hearts of many.
