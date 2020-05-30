In the age of COVID-19, large gatherings are not an option, but The Hens Roost, Lulus Local Food and Kaiser Permanente are charting a new path during the stay-at-home order by launching Bakersfield’s first virtual farmers market.
The Hens Roost owner Jaclyn Allen partnered with Kaiser Permanente to create a virtual experience that allows people to shop for fresh produce, organic foods and more from the comfort of their own homes.
“We want to maintain small farmers and producers whose lives depend on farmers markets and being local. It’s great to have someone like Kaiser Permanente helping us be innovative in ways we’re not used to,” said Allen.
The virtual farmers market is a way for the community and local farmers to connect as they continue to provide the highest-quality food. Customers can also shop by category and producer online.
“We want to keep touching our community and give the same service as people would experience at the farmers market,” said Allen. “We really have great produce, especially at this time of year.”
The program also provides delivery for senior citizens and vulnerable people. Customers will be able to choose a membership type on the website and select one of two pickup locations — downtown Bakersfield on Saturdays or Kaiser Permanente on Chester Avenue on Wednesdays. Allen said as the program grows, she would like her and her team to be able to have pickup locations in all areas of Bakersfield.
“There’s a core group of us that’s been together and work well together. We’re all helping each other out because we’re stronger together. We’re doing what we can to keep the small farms going and the producers going,” she said.
Not only does the program allow the community to shop locally, but Allen said food that’s left over from the market goes to a local nonprofit Applecore Project Inc., an organization that focuses on fighting food insecurity among seniors, families, students and individuals that have fallen on difficult times.
Allen said she wants to be able to help small businesses and farms during the coronavirus pandemic but also continue to help the community get their farmers market fix.
“For us to succeed as a community, we need to be compassionate and patient and realize that everyone is going through something and treat all people good,” she said. ￼
