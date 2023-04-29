Relay bc6461d5-3aba-4c8f-9ab7-9068577b7016

The It's the Sisterhood for Me Relay Team walks in support of a cure for cancer at last year's Relay for Life at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

The Kern community is invited back this year to the County Fairgrounds on May 6 and 7 for the 32nd annual Bakersfield Relay For Life.

Relay for Life is a worldwide nonprofit dedicated to raising money to eliminate cancer that unites communities with a walk around a track to celebrate cancer survivors. This relay will run from 8:30 a.m. Saturday to 9:30 a.m. Sunday, with myriad activities in between.

