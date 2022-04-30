In the coming weeks, thousands of local students will don caps and gowns and embark on a new chapter in their lives after years of hard work and dedication. To these newly minted graduates, I offer you a congratulatory tip of the mortarboard, along with some pearls of wisdom:
Celebrate your hard work and achievement. And then prepare to buckle up for life’s frequently bumpy ride. It won’t be easy. In fact, it will be downright hard when you least expect it. Remember that life may never be 50-50 or fair. There will be persnickety professors, a selfish roommate and grades or job reviews you think are undeserved.
Live an authentically honest life of purpose. Take leaps of faith and risks. What you are passionate about, not your designer duds or the leased luxury car you think you must drive, will define you. Your parents may be picking up the tuition tab for now, but that may change with your first semester’s incomplete. No one owes you anything. There will be no greater satisfaction than acquiring what you alone worked for.
Want what you already have rather than needing to have everything you want. As you carve your life’s path, your true success will not be measured by all your wins, but by your losses and disappointments as well. Failing may be succeeding if you find the lesson to be learned from the experience.
Live each day from a place of immense gratitude and thankfulness. Doing so will lower your blood pressure, extend your lifespan, improve your health and wellness and attract others to you like a magnet. You may never get that dream job, but if you find a job you truly love, you’ll never work a day in your life.
Don’t make excuses. Take responsibility and ownership for your words and actions. Make "please" and "thank you" part of your daily vocabulary. Respect others and their time, which is just as valuable as yours. Being polite will always be in style. Pen a thank-you note, not a text or email, when someone gifts you something, open doors for others and be the embodiment of grace and civility.
Commit to doing at least one random act of kindness every day. These will be the stepping stones to a life of service over self. Doing something for someone else, especially one who may never be able to repay you, is your unspoken contract with humanity. Be a giver instead of a taker.
Spend a little, save a lot. The rainy days of life are certain, and your parents' umbrella won't always be there. The next parking ticket or cracked iPhone screen may be on your dime. Be mindful too of the company you keep, as it is a reflection of you and your values. Don’t marry the first person who sweeps you off your feet. Build your future with someone on a bedrock of respect and commitment.
Don’t forget to laugh often. Laugh at yourself and don’t take yourself too seriously. It really is the best medicine. Trust the wisdom and advice of those older and more experienced than you. But do listen to your inner voice as well. The life ahead of you is your blank canvas, waiting for your imprint, signature, unique mark and your masterpiece. And it starts now!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.