At a recent luncheon presentation, 53-year-old Shelley Goodell, Hoffmann Hospice’s volunteer coordinator, summoned all the courage she could muster to speak about the benefits of being a hospice volunteer. The irony could not be ignored. Death has been an unwelcome part of her life for more than a decade, with the loss of her aunt, two uncles, sister-in-law, best friend, and her daughter earlier this year.
“I felt like this job was part of my journey,” Goodell said. “It felt like it was a natural thing to do and I thought I could turn loss into something good.”
According to the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, there are more than 430,000 trained hospice volunteers logging more than 19 million hours of service every year. Research has shown that volunteers have an increased level of personal and emotional satisfaction when helping hospice patients and their families.
The U.S. Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services requires that volunteers provide at least 5 percent of hospice patient care hours. The rule was suspended during the pandemic, but Hoffmann chose to continue to staff. “Our volunteers wanted to come back and we thought it was the right thing to do,” she said.
While some local agencies are struggling to return to pre-pandemic volunteer levels, Hoffmann, at 6.7 percent, boasts a team of 70 men and women of all ages who offer their time and talents. Volunteers don’t need a medical background, but compassion, a commitment to the organization’s mission of service and care, as well as a respect and reverence for life are required.
Volunteers say it is a privilege to serve terminally-ill patients and their families. Ninety-two-year-old Althea Newhouse has been giving her time for two decades.
“It was such a help to us to have a volunteer come and be there for the things I needed help with,” she said of the experience during her husband’s care. “I figured I could do that for somebody else.”
There is no task too big or small. Volunteers provide light housekeeping or yard work, help with meal preparation, and accompany a patient to medical appointments.
Currently, there are 75 pediatric patients with Hoffmann who benefit by the volunteers with the program’s Buddy Brigade. “Not only do they visit with the children, but they also engage with the young patient’s siblings,” Goodell said.
Retired firefighter Steve Knaggs has been giving his time for 24 years. “It is such an honor to be placed in a family’s life at such an important time in their life,” Knaggs said.
“I am so passionate about serving our patients and families,” Goodell said. “I also get to help with patients’ celebrations and fulfilling their last wishes. This is my dream job. I wish I had it my entire career but feel blessed to have it now."
Lisa Kimble is an Emmy Award-winning former broadcast journalist who began her career in radio. The opinions expressed here are her own.
