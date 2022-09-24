At a recent luncheon presentation, 53-year-old Shelley Goodell, Hoffmann Hospice’s volunteer coordinator, summoned all the courage she could muster to speak about the benefits of being a hospice volunteer. The irony could not be ignored. Death has been an unwelcome part of her life for more than a decade, with the loss of her aunt, two uncles, sister-in-law, best friend, and her daughter earlier this year.

“I felt like this job was part of my journey,” Goodell said. “It felt like it was a natural thing to do and I thought I could turn loss into something good.”

Lisa Kimble is an Emmy Award-winning former broadcast journalist who began her career in radio. The opinions expressed here are her own.

