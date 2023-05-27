Have you ever wondered about Kern County’s connection to the Gold Rush? Or how the Grapevine got its name? And what exactly is the Edmonston Pumping Plant? The answers to those questions and more lie in an extraordinary legacy and landscape in our own backyard that is Tejon Ranch.

At 270,000 acres, or 422 square miles, that is roughly the size of Los Angeles. It is the largest single piece of private property and the largest working ranch in the state that attracted famed explorers like Jedidiah Smith, Kit Carson and John C. Fremont, who roamed the ranch’s wide expanse.

Lisa Kimble is an Emmy Award-winning former broadcast journalist who began her career in radio. The opinions expressed here are her own.

Tags

Recommended for you