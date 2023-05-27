Have you ever wondered about Kern County’s connection to the Gold Rush? Or how the Grapevine got its name? And what exactly is the Edmonston Pumping Plant? The answers to those questions and more lie in an extraordinary legacy and landscape in our own backyard that is Tejon Ranch.
At 270,000 acres, or 422 square miles, that is roughly the size of Los Angeles. It is the largest single piece of private property and the largest working ranch in the state that attracted famed explorers like Jedidiah Smith, Kit Carson and John C. Fremont, who roamed the ranch’s wide expanse.
It is also the inspiration for a new 17News series based on Tejon Ranch’s YouTube videos produced by award-winning former KERO-TV23 news anchor and news director Barry Zoeller, who traded in his microphone in 2000 for work at the Board of Trade and later joined Tejon Ranch, where he has served as senior vice president of corporate communications and investor relations for 19 years.
Armed with a tripod and video camera, much like the one-man-band TV news production back in the day, Zoeller would talk about whatever was behind him.
“Very few people get the chance to see the ranch’s diversity and history,” he said. “It is quite a legacy and the landscape is spectacular.”
These “On the Ranch” YouTube videos originally intended for Tejon’s social media platforms piqued the curiosity of KGET-TV17 General Manager Derek Jeffery, who attended an event at the ranch’s Hacienda Guest House last summer.
“He approached me with the idea of the station producing them with me,” Zoeller added.
“As a native to Kern County, like many, I have driven through Tejon’s territory countless times and was not aware of the magnitude and presence it has had on our history and the significant impact on our economy,” Jeffery said. “That brought the realization of why this content would be compelling to our community and our viewers, revealing Tejon’s rare beauty and the vital role it plays in our county.”
To date, 10 episodes have been produced. They will begin airing this month on 17News at Noon, and Studio 17 Live. It has been 23 years since Zoeller stepped in front of a news camera.
“It is like riding a bike. It feels good, natural and it is much better to have a photographer behind the camera,” Zoeller laughed. It isn’t KGET’s first history franchise. Years ago viewers enjoyed “Tales of the Golden Empire” vignettes, hosted by the late Vivian Tucker.
“I do a deeper dive into the history that parallels the history of California,” Zoeller said.
Each piece runs about two minutes. Viewers will discover famed aviator Charles Lindbergh’s connection to Tejon, and get an up-close view of the ranch’s Lopez Flats area with its grove of incensed-cedar trees full of ladybugs. “My hope is this informative content partnership enlightens lifelong and new residents in our county,” Jeffery added.
For Zoeller, it combines his love for Tejon and storytelling effortlessly.
“The series will take people deep into the heart of the ranch. They will see things they have never seen before."
Lisa Kimble is an Emmy Award-winning former broadcast journalist who began her career in radio. The opinions expressed here are her own.
