Music is the universal language, more potent an instrument than any other for education, according to Plato, because rhythm and harmony find their way into the inward places of the soul.

Yet for decades, federal, state and local funding for youth arts education has dried up and been deemed nonessential, despite countless studies that prove otherwise. But 35-year-old Kenneth Whitchard of Bakersfield aims to change that through his school district instruction and choral and theater academy.

Lisa Kimble is an Emmy Award-winning former broadcast journalist who began her career in radio. The opinions expressed here are her own.

