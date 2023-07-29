Music is the universal language, more potent an instrument than any other for education, according to Plato, because rhythm and harmony find their way into the inward places of the soul.
Yet for decades, federal, state and local funding for youth arts education has dried up and been deemed nonessential, despite countless studies that prove otherwise. But 35-year-old Kenneth Whitchard of Bakersfield aims to change that through his school district instruction and choral and theater academy.
The Ridgeview High School graduate traces his music roots back to fifth grade, where he says he was not exactly a standout student. Voted class clown, a teacher took notice and interest in his potential. “The choir leader said she wanted me to sing,” Whitchard said. He did, and his passion was born. “I loved singing. I didn’t realize I could do something like that.”
Whitchard had music in his DNA. He came from a family of talent — theater, instruments and vocals. Kenneth plays the piano. He began performing for North of the River and Stars Theatre. “My first community theater performance was in junior high with the Bakersfield Community Theatre production of ‘The Music Man,’” he added.
There was some formal training with vocal coaches in high school, but his raw talent was being honed. Whitchard says he is a tenor at heart but likes to sing baritone. He studied music business at Full Sail University, and first cut his teeth as an arts educator at Juliet Thorner Elementary, where he taught tap dance.
It is unclear who was teaching whom. “I could barely dance, but the students caught on,” he laughed. So did he. Whitchard’s career took off when he moved to McKinley Elementary. He built a choir with just four girls. The following year, the program grew and the choir, with the community’s support, was invited to sing at Disneyland. By his third year at McKinley, he had created a show choir, one that performed throughout the community, including the Kern County Fair.
But the music came to an abrupt stop in 2020 when the pandemic began. Education as everyone knew it was shuttered, including music. “I missed my kids. I missed working,” he added. Depression set in. But like so many others who found innovative ways to carry on, like the Phoenix rising from the ashes, a glimmer of hope appeared. “My wife suggested starting a virtual music program,” he said. It seemed a daunting task, but it worked. “We had 96 kids in our choir and theater virtual production the first session.” Two more virtual productions, complete with costumes and backdrops would follow.
It may have seemed an overly optimistic and herculean effort by anyone’s standards at the time, but success would soon follow. “We didn’t think our program would last.” To their surprise, it sprouted roots and began to grow. Whitchard Choral & Theatre Arts Academy was selected as a vendor with Heartland Charter Schools. St. John Missionary Baptist Church offered space, and the program that Kenneth and his wife, Karynn, created expanded to 100 participants in the choir and theater.
After 14 years at McKinley, Whitchard joined the Rosedale School District as its performing arts specialist last August. “I love my job.” He estimates he has taught more than 1,000 children in Kern County. “I share my passion and heart in arts education with every primary-age student in the district.”
“I can see that spark in their eyes when they are onstage, it is their moment,” he added. “That is why I do what I do. I want to give these kids so many opportunities that I didn’t have.”
Nominated for a Beautiful Bakersfield award this year, Whitchard remains humbled and true to the academy’s mantra of “Transforming young lives through arts education one day at a time.” “I owe a debt of gratitude to my elementary, junior high and high school teachers.”
“Through music, when a child experiences music and the arts, they grow in every aspect. I am a product of a kid who didn’t do so well in math and reading,” Whitchard said. “But when I started music, I realized that music is reading, that music is math, that music is science.”
Lisa Kimble is an Emmy Award-winning former broadcast journalist who began her career in radio. The opinions expressed here are her own.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.