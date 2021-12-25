In 2010, Kathy Vochoska found herself desperate for answers. Her 20-year-old son, Chris, was in kidney failure. They had exhausted all treatment options and the young college student began dialysis. “No one ever told us about living donation,” Vochoska recalled. “If people knew how tough dialysis is, it would open their eyes. The only good thing about it is that it is keeping a person alive.”
Chris was diagnosed with IgA nephropathy, also known as Berger’s disease, that occurs when an antibody called immunoglobulin A (IgA) builds up in one’s kidneys, and over time the local inflammation can hamper the kidney’s ability to filter waste from one’s blood.
When it became apparent that a transplant would be needed, both she and her husband underwent testing from head to toe for six months, including counseling to determine compatibility. “When you see a family member suffering, it was hard to see him go through it. I had to rely on my faith.”
In March of the following year, she donated a kidney to her son.
“It completely changed his life,” she said. He regained his energy, began eating again, and reemerged from the isolation and depression of dialysis, and began to enjoy life again. Today, he has a wife and two children, and his mother is a local advocate for living donor awareness. “We don’t have enough donors,” she added.
There are currently 20,706 people on the California waiting list for some type of organ. Of those, 18,120 need kidneys.
“Living donors enable far earlier transplant before organ failure undermines a patient’s overall health,” said OneLegacy CEO Thomas Mone. “Today, innovations in living donation such as living donor kidney ‘chains’ allow far better, longer-lasting matches than traditional living and deceased donations.”
Clay Camp, 31, was a high school athlete when a sports physical revealed traces of protein in his blood and urine.
“I felt fine at the time,” he said. But a kidney biopsy revealed a Berger’s disease diagnosis. Over the next decade, doctors were able to monitor his kidney function. By the fall of 2020, he received disappointing news. “My doctor said it was time to consider a transplant,” he remembered. “It is the worst thing somebody with a chronic disease could hear.”
His mother, father and sister were all tested and approved to donate, and Camp was placed on a waiting list in the spring of last year.
“The hardest part was understanding the lifelong changes going forward, the side effects of the medications, and the daily dietary restrictions,” he said. “The weight of knowing once you do this there is no going back and would I be able to live normally?”
On June 29 of last year, he received his mother’s kidney.
“If you have a loved one who needs a kidney transplant, just do it,” Camp said. “What a difference you can make in the life of someone who may otherwise be on dialysis for years. Like the Vochoskas, the Camp family relied heavily on their faith. “If I hadn’t had God, it would be hopeless and I would be angry.”
Clay’s mother, Kerrie, admitted to having a hard time accepting the medical decision.
“It took a few weeks to wrap our head around the idea of a transplant,” she said. “But everything fell into place quickly and it was such a blessing that so many in our family were able to be a match. The timing was almost unheard of.”
Clay Camp continues to receive infusions to protect him from a kidney-attacking virus.
“I would do it all again and it was my complete honor,” Kerrie said. “It has been such a joy as his mother to see his energy better than it has been in years.”
Last year, only 13 percent of kidney transplants were from living donors.
“You can live with one kidney and have a full life,” Vochoska said. “If more people would step up and become a living donor, we could eliminate the waitlist.”
For more information, visit OneLegacy.org.
