After nearly 70 years of accepting gently used goods for resale, St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in east Bakersfield, one of the city’s oldest, has closed its doors to begin a new chapter using the property at 300 Baker St. for expanded services for the area’s homeless.
"This is really an exciting time for the space and St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Center next door," said board member Craig Harrison.
Harrison noted that there are upward of two dozen thrift stores in the city at this time.
"There is just becoming too much competition in the resale market," said board president Darryl Ebel. "A few years ago the board had a study done. Our neighborhood has become more depressed and is not conducive to attracting many thrift store shoppers."
The brainchild of the Rev. Francis Trotter, a priest at Our Lady of Guadalupe parish nearby, the store was completed in 1964, and sandwiches and coffee were handed out to the hungry who gathered outside. St. Vincent de Paul is the Catholic Church’s patron saint of charitable societies.
The last 15 years have seen tremendous improvements on the center grounds, despite receiving no federal, state, diocesan or local funds. Four modern bathrooms, two showers, a covered patio, an industrial-sized kitchen and an indoor dining hall are available during the day.
"All are welcome," Ebel added. "But drug use is not tolerated."
Currently, close to 200 men, women and occasionally children receive two warm meals daily as well as access to the facilities and the parklike setting. Visitors receive basic hygiene kits, clothing, shoes, bus passes and sleeping bags.
"The store location will still be accepting clothing, blankets and toiletries, but for distribution to the needy, and we won’t be taking household items that are more suited for resale," Ebel said.
The lot offers the center endless possibilities while addressing the ever-changing needs of its clients. The property on more than a half-acre includes the 10,000-square-foot building — more than half of which was used for retail.
A rear yard could be used for cart parking and kenneling visitors’ pets. Already, clothing racks and shelving have been configured to sort and inventory clothes, shoes and other items to be handed out to the needy.
The decision was not one made lightly, but the economics and dramatically changing homelessness landscape required the board to reassess how it serves some of the most vulnerable in our midst.
"There are plans to continue to convert sections of the building as resources become available, including an area where guests can repair their bicycles, space for haircuts, perhaps veterinary services," Ebel said. "There are a lot of ideas brewing on how to use the space."
Among the items on its wish list are a prayer meditation room, a computer lab and a changing room for visitors dressing for job interviews.
"There is a growing younger population who ask on a daily basis for referrals to employment opportunities," said business and center coordinator Oscar Zubiran. "Many are trying to get off the streets, and hopefully the resources we add will help them in attaining employment."
Lisa Kimble is an Emmy Award-winning former broadcast journalist who began her career in radio. The opinions expressed here are her own.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.