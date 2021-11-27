Within days, our mailboxes will begin filling up with holiday greeting cards, a time-honored tradition since its inception in the 1840s. While today it has blossomed into a major industry, the first holiday greeting card was born out of a lack of time. Sir Henry Cole, a prominent educator and arts patron, traveled in rarefied social circles of early Victorian England. His misfortune of having too many friends caused him great anxiety during the holiday season of 1843, so he and an artist friend designed what is believed to have been the first holiday greeting card.
They later appeared in the United States when in 1875, Louis Prang, a printer originally from Germany who worked on early cards in the U.K., started mass-producing them, making them more affordable.
The modern Christmas card industry began in 1915 when a Kansas City postcard printing company established by Joyce Hall published its first holiday card. A decade later, Hall and brothers Rollie and William changed the Hall Brothers company name to Hallmark, and the rest is retail history. They adapted a 4-by-6 format, folded once, and inserted it into an envelope.
According to the Greeting Card Association, Christmas is the largest card-sending holiday in the United States, with some 1.3 billion cards mailed annually. The reasons for the holiday ritual are as varied as the cards themselves. For many, it is a way to stay connected with loved ones near and far. “I send them out because we have lived in many places over the years and have family and friends spread out across the country,” said Wendy Bolton.
2020, with the pandemic still in full swing, posed a challenge for some.
“Last year was the first year we didn’t send cards because we hadn’t done much and my heart just wasn’t in it,” said Kay Nowatzki. “But we will resume this year just to remind our friends we are still around so they won’t eliminate us from their list.” Senders got creative with phrases like “From our quaranteam to yours.”
For others, it is an opportunity to review the past 12 months.
“It is a family tradition and also seems to be an annual recap of the prior year,” said Bitsy Ming. “It is probably my favorite part of the season.”
For years, local businesses like Socially Yours and Dear Annie were the go-to producers of creative and unique holiday greeting cards. Today, most rely on internet printing companies like Simply to Impress and Tiny Prints to make the process convenient and reasonable.
With the advent of photo cards, the annual tradition is also an excuse to round up the family for the camera.
“It prompts us to get a family photo every year,” said Reagan Cannon.
But with the demands of the holiday season, getting a greeting card out before the 24th of December can be a challenge.
“I have appreciated seeing families grow through photos,” said Judi McCarthy. “I started sending out New Year cards to give myself more time. It was the best change I ever made.”
For some families, there is a tradition within the tradition — where and how to display them.
“Every Christmas, I hang all of them on garland on the mantle for us to enjoy,” said Marianne Keathley.
The Icardo family hangs onto theirs for months. “We keep the ones we receive for months after in a basket and every night pick one at random and pray for that friend or family at dinner time,” Christine Icardo said.
The same with our family, carrying on my mother’s custom of having plaid bows and ribbons in the entryway of our home and paper-clipping the ones we received for visitors to see. Knowing all the hard work that goes into the cards, we leave them up until Valentine’s Day.
So however you extend holiday wishes this year, here’s wishing you season’s greetings!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.