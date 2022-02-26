Since Kern County Department of Human Services director Dena Murphy was a young girl, she has always been a nurturer, a fixer, and a protector, often taking in stray animals, much to her parents’ chagrin. Those qualities have served her well throughout her remarkable career spanning nearly three decades as a public servant, advocating for children and families.
Next month, after 28 years working for the county, the last eight as DHS chief, Murphy will step down as head of Kern’s largest department where she oversees more than 1,800 employees and a $533 million budget. When she graduated from Cal State Bakersfield with a bachelor of science degree in business administration and marketing management, her only aspiration then was to make a difference and result in improved circumstances for others. She found a place to do so at DHS.
In 1994, Roy Weygand, then the president of the Kern County Taxpayers Association, enlisted her help with welfare reform. “He wanted me to assist the department with establishing a relationship between business and government,” Murphy recalled.
Thirteen years of working in the private sector, seven with a Fortune 500 company, made Murphy, with her many business connections, the obvious choice. She created Kern Works as a vehicle for social welfare change.
“My parents taught me as a child that if you have the ability to pay another person for working or doing chores, you give them an opportunity to take care of their own family,” she said. “They called it having the dignity of a job and said it helped to strengthen people and the community.”
The following year Murphy was appointed CalWORKs development director. She became the first director in the state to engage an external partner to perform detailed process mapping in child welfare and refine the services to children and families, lessening the trauma.
In addition to overseeing social programs such as Child Protective Services, Family Reunification, Foster Care, Adoptions, and Family Stabilization, Murphy established Kern Partnership for Children and Families, a nonprofit providing funds for necessities when there are no government funds available. A champion for the vulnerable, who brought the department into a new era, she took over the helm at a tumultuous time.
“My decisions have always been child and family-based, and I have led from the perspective of looking to the future and moving forward,” she said.
To her credit, during her eight years in charge of the department, there have been no scandals. “I pray for guidance every day, and I trust my team and value their expertise.” She also relies on solid partnerships with local businesses, service clubs and law enforcement.
Not every case had a happy ending. “It is impossible to be involved in a career that deals with child abuse and not encounter haunting and traumatizing situations, but I’ve done my best to compartmentalize, sometimes successfully, sometimes not,” she said, adding that the positive outcomes fueled her passion to pour her soul into making a difference.
She considers working with staff to reunite parents with children, a relative or resource family and keeping Jamison Children’s Center’s doors open when the state was trying to close them among her achievements.
“The county is grateful to have had Ms. Murphy at the helm of one of our most critical business functions, providing essential services to the most underserved,” said county Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop.
Retirement will be bittersweet.
“My career has been a true privilege and honor. I will miss the people, the work, and the super-charged action,” she said. “But there comes a time to pass the baton and invite fresh ideas and youthful energy. My greatest personal accomplishment was becoming a mother later in life, and now a grandmother. I’m looking forward to spending time with them, and my animals.”
“When it came to the interests of children in foster care, Dena always put a priority on their best interests,” said KernTax executive director Michael Turnipseed.
Murphy leaves big shoes to fill, and a legacy of protecting children and families.
