Some men tinker with cars, others find relaxation in golf, but for Bakersfield resident, Phil Gruszka, creator of Phil’s 21 spice mix, his contentment can be found in the kitchen. So much so that although he and wife Kelli are now empty-nesters, he cooks five nights a week. “I use it as a way to relax, and it is a chance to do something else after a long day,” he said.
A self-proclaimed foodie long before it was a thing, 57-year-old Gruszka is one of six children, born and raised in Chicago, and describes mealtimes growing up as "rigorous," planned around his physician father’s schedule. “These were full, sit-down meals,” he recalled. “When you are one of six, you have to fend for yourself.” It was a meat-and-potatoes, Midwestern cuisine, a far cry from the Mediterranean fare he would fall in love with while living in Spain.
Gruszka’s passion for cooking extends beyond his kitchen. He served 50 for an event at Moo Creamery, upped his game feeding 200 Boy Scouts and for the past few years has served 400 crab lovers at St. Francis Parish School’s annual Crabfest. “The reward comes from taking care of that basic need and seeing people enjoy what you have created,” he added.
Before the Gruszkas moved to Bakersfield, they spent three years in Barcelona while he worked for an international food producer. It was love at first bite. The warm Mediterranean palate sparked something within. His culinary senses had awakened and were now marinating in the Spanish way of food preparation and seasoning. “The meals were long; a plain fish would be seasoned with a little salt, lemon and herbs,” Gruszka said.
Convinced he could marry the perfect blend of spices to enhance poultry, meat, seafood and vegetables, the Gruszka family’s top chef began countless combinations through trial and error over the better part of a decade, subjecting them to the harshest of food critics: his children. “My kids are the ultimate critics. They have helped me to refine things.”
The result is Phil’s 21. “This started from a recipe my mom had, but refined, and infused with the inspirations of the Mediterranean,” he added. And yes, there are 21 secret ingredients in the mix which he will not disclose, except for turmeric, which stains hands when applied without gloves.
Launched several years ago, Phil’s 21 is a blend of rich Mediterranean spices. “It is a nice middle-ground warming for the palate."
Sold through Amazon, its own website and locally at Moo’s Creamery, Sully’s and Lassen’s, the product has gone from a hobby to a side job for the food and beverage consultant. “Phil’s 21 is an extension of what I love and I want to share.” It has united his love for food and cooking, his entrepreneurial spirit and the joy of sharing with others. “I like doing new things and challenges.”
Gruszka isn’t the first locally to develop a unique spice: There’s Dust Bowl BBQ Rub, Luigi’s produces its own, as do local churches. He is looking ahead to reach a broader market through the limitless potential of social media. And he is working on another mix. “I have my eyes on another, but not 21,” he laughed.
Opinions expressed in this column are those of Lisa Kimble.
